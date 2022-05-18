Share
News

Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz Resigns as Biden's Ministry of Truth Collapses

 By Richard Moorhead  May 18, 2022 at 11:59am
Share

On Monday, it was announced that the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board would be “paused.”

The partisan leftist appointed to lead President Joe Biden’s de facto “Ministry of Truth” resigned from the project, according to the Washington Post.

Nina Jankowicz resigned as the executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board on Wednesday.

The entity was put on ice following a flurry of criticism, with lawmakers and political figures across the aisle rejecting the notion of a federal government agency that would instruct the public on “disinformation.”

Trending:
Elon Musk Announces Twitter Deal 'Cannot Move Forward' Unless CEO Proves Key Claim

Department of Homeland Security officials sought to convince Jankowicz to remain with the organization after the project was paused, potentially revamping the Disinformation Governance Board in an attempt to stave off civil liberties criticism.

Instead, Jankowicz tendered a letter of resignation to the department on Wednesday morning.

Federal officials, such as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, fought back against criticism of the Disinformation Governance Board by arguing it would only be used to counter foreign propaganda from Iranian, Russian and drug cartel sources.

Are you surprised the Disinformation Governance Board was dissolved?

These claims were complicated by Jankowicz’s history of political partisanship.

The disinformation “expert” has sought the power to forcibly “edit” the tweets of private citizens, in a proposal reminiscent of Stalin’s Soviet Union.

Mayorkas sought to dismiss criticism of Jankowicz’s support for partisanship and censorship, representing her as an “expert” in the field of countering disinformation.

Internet censorship advocates criticized DHS after news of Jankowicz’s resignation was reported, angered that the department failed to shut down criticism of the project and Jankowicz’s political track record.

Related:
'The Good Guys Win': Biden's Disinformation Board Reportedly Paused, Thanks to Backlash

Republican legislators introduced measures to defund the censorship board.

It’s likely the Disinformation Governance Board would have been a target of Republican majorities in the event of November red wave.

The project’s quick failure speaks to a tumultuous culture at DHS under Biden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Biden's Approval Rating with Hispanics Plummets to Pitiful New Low, Worse Than Any Demographic
'It's Time for Dark MAGA:' Madison Cawthorn Announces New 'Mission' After Primary Defeat
Red Alert: Breaking Dem Legislation Could End Gun Sales to All Current Firearm Owners Forever, Require DOJ License
'Saved Her Life': Dog Badly Injured After Defending California Woman from Mountain Lion Attack
Rising Female Skateboarder Shreds Red Bull for Letting Trans Athletes Dominate Competitions: 'I Deserved to Place First'
See more...

Conversation