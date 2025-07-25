A segment of Tuesday’s “The View” was actually entertaining, but surely not for the reasons ABC and its advertisers would hope.

Instead, it came as the insufferable co-host Sunny Hostin decided to throw her support behind the equally tedious Stephen Colbert, whose late-night snoozefest talk show was recently axed.

Hostin was filled with righteous indignation, suggesting that CBS’s decision to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as of next spring is part of a “dismantling of our democracy.”

Rather than citing Colbert’s abysmally low ratings, the show’s $50 million loss for the network, and the diminishing relevance of the format, Hostin blamed President Donald Trump.

“My concern is, if it is political, then everyone should be concerned,” Hostin said of the cancellation, which Colbert announced just days after excoriating Paramount, CBS’s parent company, for its $16 million settlement with Trump after it favorably edited then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks on “60 Minutes” during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“People on the right should be concerned. People on the left should be concerned. Because it’s very clear that, if it is political, this is the dismantling of our democracy,” Hostin insisted.

“This is the dismantling of our Constitution. Right?” Hostin said, eliciting applause from the studio audience.

“The First Amendment is the First Amendment for a reason, and that is freedom of the press, freedom of speech. Freedom to speak truth to power,” the former lawyer droned on, lazily pulling out the left’s canned attack against Trump.

“If that is taken away, if the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled,” she said.

“That means the very rubric of our democracy is being dismantled. And I think every single person should be really, really concerned about it,” Hostin added.

Hostin then congratulated lawmakers like Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff for their investigation into whether Trump was involved in the decision.

(So much for the Constitution’s freedom of the press when it’s a TV network’s decision about its late-night lineup, huh?)

This same lack of self-awareness and sanctimonious lecturing is exactly what led to Colbert’s demise, and it’s a delightful bit of schadenfreude to watch Sunny Hostin dig her show deeper into the same hole that swallowed “The Late Show.”

These leftists no longer wish to make audiences laugh, nor do they provide any sort of perspective to anyone outside of their echo chamber — and they will pay dearly for it.

During Thursday’s program, there was a brief glimmer of hope that “The View” would meet the same fate as Colbert’s show, after co-host Joy Behar let it slip that Friday would be the last new episode, The Hill reported.

“Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this — I’m allowed to say that, right?” Behar said.

Alas, those hopes were dashed when co-host Whoopi Goldberg later set the record straight, assuring the audience that they’ll “be back for our new season in September.”

Nevertheless, this show and others like it are on borrowed time, as American audiences grow weary of such ham-fisted leftist propaganda disguised as entertainment — but at least witnessing their demise is highly enjoyable.

