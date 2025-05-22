One of the most enduring characteristics of the modern iteration of ABC talk show “The View” — the show’s complete and naked contempt for President Donald Trump — is under fire.

And it’s not just coming from conservative supporters of Trump.

It’s coming from the heads of ABC and ABC’s parent company, Disney.

According to the Daily Beast, Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic are two such voices providing pushback to “The View” and its barrage of anti-Trump coverage.

Karamehmedovic, specifically, met with “The View” executive producer Brian Teta, and strongly suggested — it’s not an edict, as the report notes — the show needs to broaden its topic coverage outside the political sphere.

He apparently pointed to several celebrity-focused episodes that “rated” well.

The co-hosts of the show apparently didn’t take the suggestion of doing this very well, and strongly resisted.

“Ultimately, the women found the requests ‘silly’ and that ‘they were just going to keep doing their thing,'” the Beast reported.

Iger, meanwhile, personally told “The View” co-host Ana Navarro that, while he appreciated the show, he agreed with Karamehmedovic that the show needed to cool down its heated political rhetoric.

Navarro had originally gone to Iger to thank him for letting the hosts continue to have free rein over the show.

Iger’s response, as noted by sources, confirmed that Karamehmedovic’s feelings were shared at the very top of the company, as well.

It’s clear that the directive given by company brass has largely been ignored by the show.

As of this writing, the most recent episode — since made private, but re-posted multiple times on social media — featured a lengthy section on how Trump shared “false” claims about white genocide in South Africa.

The View is denying that white farmers are being targeted for death in South Africa.

Sara Haines calls it “false conspiracy theories.” She downplays the murders, arguing: “1,363 white farmers murdered since 1990, which is an average of 40 a year. Far less than 1% of total… pic.twitter.com/tFrAtN8O7t — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 22, 2025

“The View,” has been around since 1997, but it hasn’t always been the deeply political show it’s now known to be.

In fact, even some former co-hosts have lambasted the show for some of its more unsavory coverage of world events.

Even beyond politics, the show’s insistence on making everything a racist or sexist issue has also gotten the show into trouble with viewers and critics.

(And the law, on occasion.)

Interestingly, this is hardly the first report of its kind in the months since Trump won re-election.

Shortly after the Nov. 5, 2024, general election, the New York Post reported that ABC executives were in a “panic,” and pushing for “The View” to be less antagonistic to the newly re-elected president.

