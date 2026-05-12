Disney Abruptly Cancels Cruise and Boots Passengers Off Ship, Leaving Them Stranded

Disney Cruise Line faced a major setback this week after canceling a voyage aboard its newest and largest ship, the Disney Adventure.

The cancellation left hundreds of passengers stranded in Singapore after they had already boarded the vessel, reported Inside The Magic.

The incident occurred on May 7 at Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre, with guests arriving expecting to board a four-night voyage aboard the Disney Adventure.

Instead, technical problems delayed the ship before the voyage was canceled entirely.

Passengers had already completed the boarding process before problems were announced. Many guests had entered their rooms and started their vacations.

Disney engineers worked throughout the day to repair the ship, as guests waited onboard for updates while the vessel remained docked.

What first appeared to be a short delay soon turned into a much larger problem.

Disney cruise guests stuck 26 hours on docked ship after cancellation – then dumped off thousands of miles from home https://t.co/vDJq6o2tBF pic.twitter.com/8TTVhOWHnf — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2026

Passengers reportedly stayed aboard the ship for more than 24 hours, with the New York Post describing one passenger saying, “Midnight now. We’ve been waiting here since 2 p.m., and they have no update for us.”

“What’s even worse is they’ve shut down all kitchens, coffee, etc. Why would they do that?”

Confusion spread among families as updates remained limited. Some travelers said communication from crew members became increasingly unclear.

Guests were told to leave the ship and wait for hotel and travel information.

For many travelers, the disruption affected more than a vacation. Some guests had flown internationally to Singapore for one of the ship’s first sailings.

Disney Cruise Line later released a public statement about the cancellation. The company apologized to passengers and confirmed the mechanical failure.

The company offered passengers full refunds for the canceled sailing, 50 percent off a future Disney cruise, and reimbursement for onboard purchases and booked amenities.

Guests were additionally offered hotel accommodations and up to $500 per stateroom for unexpected expenses. Those expenses included airline changes and emergency accommodations.

Despite the compensation, frustration quickly spread online.

Some travelers criticized Disney for canceling the trip only after guests had boarded.

Other passengers questioned whether Disney’s compensation was enough to cover international travel costs.

Social media reactions ranged from disappointment to anger.

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Adventure is back in operation after a four-night cruise last week was canceled due to technical issues leaving thousands of travelers’ plans ruined. https://t.co/DKnVRszIzY — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) May 11, 2026

Disney has not revealed the exact cause of the mechanical problem, but as of Tuesday, Cruise News Today has reported that the Disney Adventure ship is back in service and expects future sailings to continue as planned.

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