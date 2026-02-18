Disney Accused of Racism in Massive Backlash Over 'Captain Durag' Character

When it comes to the progressive left, it’s almost impossible to keep up with whatever social justice flavor of the week they’re peddling.

Now, it appears even the left is struggling to keep up with their Rolodex of perpetual grievances.

Media titan Disney has found itself in hot water after a popular new children’s show, “Hey A.J.!” (based on the children’s book series written by former NFL standout Martellus Bennett) seemingly offended the black community.

To wit, “Hey A.J.!” is a children’s cartoon about a young, black girl named A.J. and her family. She uses her imagination and whimsy while playing with her toys and family, and the show features a heavy dose of music.

The show also features “Captain Durag.”

(For the unaware, durags are close-fitting head scarves closely associated with the black community.)

“Captain Durag” is a superhero from the “Hey A.J.!” world who helps the main character with everyday life. He’s depicted by a black man in a purple, armored outfit, with a giant durag around his head (eye holes are cut out of it).

It didn’t take long for the character to take the internet by storm — and not all the attention was good.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Disney is under massive backlash from the Black community for launching a children’s tv show featuring a new superhero created by Disney Jr. called Captain Durag who can be seen flying around the with Durag covering his face as a mask. Many Black Americans feel… pic.twitter.com/PEFK7hLMjQ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 16, 2026

“Disney is under massive backlash from the Black community for launching a children’s tv show featuring a new superhero created by Disney Jr. called Captain Durag who can be seen flying around… with [a] Durag covering his face as a mask,” independent content creator Dom Lucre posted on X.

The timing of the character’s debut also raised a few eyebrows.

“Many Black Americans feel this is extremely disrespectful and even more so during Black History Month,” Lucre noted in his X post.

The response to “Captain Durag” has been decidedly split.

Some appreciated the representation, while others felt the need to call out the character’s creator and label her, a black woman, as a “coon” and “fake” black person.

I am first gen Jamaican-American. My mom came to this country when she was 19 years old and my dad’s family were so entrapped in slavery in North Carolina that my grandfather was a sharecropper but sure, but be xenophobic towards someone whose ancestors built this country. pic.twitter.com/djmpqnKSLd — Camille Corbett (@TheWittyGirl) February 17, 2026

Look, I have no clue if “Captain Durag” is as “racist” as some corners of the internet would have you believe. Not only has the term “racist” lost all meaning in 2026, but this feels like a lot of hullabaloo over a children’s cartoon.

More importantly, however, this controversy really just highlights the absurdity of the left’s obsession with political correctness and race.

In a sane world without political correctness and racial grievance politics, “Captain Durag” would likely be seen as a fun, playful character. However, thanks to far-left organizations like Disney which constantly pander to race hucksters, they are now facing some serious backlash.

It’s a toxic environment to be in, but it’s an environment that Disney itself helped foster.

Oh, well.

