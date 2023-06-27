Share
Commentary
The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 8, 2017, in New York.
Commentary
The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 8, 2017, in New York. (Richard Drew / AP)

Disney Is 'Bleeding Out' Big Time - Here's How Much Money Company Has Lost in Last Year: Financial Analyst

 By Rachel Emmanuel  June 27, 2023 at 4:41am
Share

You go woke, you go broke.

According to Valliant Renegade, a YouTube account that focuses on the business of Hollywood, the Walt Disney Company’s finances are bleeding red ink.

In a video released Friday, with the apt title “Disney Is Bleeding Out At The Box Office | Here’s How Much They’ve LOST,” the account estimated Disney has incurred nearly $1 billion in losses during the release of eight movies from June 2022 to June of this year.

The movies, from Disney or Disney-owned Pixar and Marvel Studios, are “Lightyear,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Strange World,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Elemental.”

According to Valliant Renegade, these movies cost $2.75 billion to produce and market but only brought in $1.86 billion, resulting in a loss of $890 million.

Trending:
One Dead, Others Wounded After Nightmare Roller Coaster Derailment


The House of Mouse has faced a series of challenges and controversies in 2022 and 2023, Fox News reported in February, which have contributed to financial problems and instability within the company. In February, Disney announced significant layoffs, cutting 7,000 employees.

Additionally, the streaming service Disney+ experienced a loss of 2.4 million subscribers, with a decline in the Disney+ Hotstar service in India and Southeast Asia being a major factor, according to Fox.

Do you boycott Disney?

Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid,” which featured a black actress in the starring role of the iconic red-headed Ariel, did so abysmally in China that Disney tried to obscure the race of the actress in the movie posters for the Chinese market, according to Inside the Magic, a website that focuses on Disney news.


Another major disappointment for Disney was the release of “Lightyear,” the latest installment in the “Toy Story” franchise. The decision to replace Tim Allen, a politically independent actor, with Chris Evans, a liberal activist, for the character of Buzz Lightyear generated controversy.

The film also featured a same-sex kiss and faced criticism related to Disney’s stance on parental rights laws. “Lightyear” bombed at the box office and became the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, according to Fox.

Disney’s “Strange World” was yet another bomb with approximately $147 million. The movie included an openly gay teenage character.

Related:
Watch: 'My Best Friend's Wedding' Star Walks Off 'The View' in Protest


And the newest Disney movie, “Elemental,” doesn’t seem like it will have a “happy ever after” either, bombing with a $29.6 million domestic debut, the worst three-day weekend start in the company’s history behind Pixar’s first release.

According to The Washington Times, the movie, in which characters are based on the elements, tells the story of a “a ‘fire’ “immigrant” named Ember Lumen whose family is fighting discrimination as they climb the socio-economic ladder and falls in love with water-being Wade Ripple, who has a nonbinary sister named Lake.”

It seems like Disney will never learn.

It’s apparent that Disney is betting on its history of well-beloved movies for kids to continue enticing children and parents into movie theaters.

But at the end of the day, it all boils down to what the viewers actually want to see.

And what Disney has yet to understand is that despite the company’s best efforts, most kids (and parents) still want the prince to end up with a beautiful princess– not a  drag queen.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Disney Is 'Bleeding Out' Big Time - Here's How Much Money Company Has Lost in Last Year: Financial Analyst
Family Tradition: Here are All the Crimes We Know the Biden Family Has Committed
Firefighter Locks Eyes with Newborn Left in Safe Haven Box and Instantly Knew God Was at Work
Hunter Biden's Lawyer Releases Small Statement with a Big Clue Hidden Inside
Is CNN Finished? Ex-CEO Plans to Enact 'Ultimate Revenge' Plot by End of the Year - Report
See more...

Conversation