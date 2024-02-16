Disney Bounces Oscar-Nominated Actor Because He's White: Report

Wednesday’s announcement of the casting for Disney-Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four” lends credence to an insider report from months ago that made some relatively damning claims.

The report, penned by award-winning Hollywood insider and Los Angeles Magazine contributor Jeff Sneider in November 2023, accurately predicted the casting of the four titular characters months ahead of time.

In addition, the report claimed that actor Jake Gyllenhaal — an acclaimed actor who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2005 — was passed over because of the color of his skin.

Specifically, Gyllenhaal was up for the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, the leader of the Fantastic Four.

Per Sneider’s report, Gyllenhaal was passed over for two reasons.

One, because of the actors asking price — Disney-Marvel was looking to cut costs by hiring cheaper actors, and two, because the film would be “way too white” if Gyllenhaal was cast.

Sneider attributes the quote to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who reportedly thought diversifying the cast by giving the role of Richards to Chilean-bron actor Pedro Pascal would be the way to go.

“With Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach lined up for the other three leads, Feige foresaw another issue with Gyllenhaal besides the actor’s fee,” Sneider reported.

“I’m told he feared that the cast was ‘way too white,’ in the words of one insider. Reed Richards would be the character eyed to diversify the cast.”

Do you think this is an example of anti-white racism? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (397 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Fan reactions to the casting news for “The Fantastic Four” have been mixed.

Many fans agree that the first three casting choices are spot on — Joseph Quinn of “Stranger Things” as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, Vanessa Kirby of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach of “The Bear” as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

It appears many also believe the choice of Pascal as Mr. Fantastic is a head-scratcher.

If the insider report is accurate, it appears diversity and inclusion played a larger role in Mr. Fantastic’s casting than it did for any of the other three Fantastic Four characters.

Time will tell how this all shakes out for Marvel Studios.

The Western Journal has reached out to Disney for comment regarding the allegations in Sneider’s report and has yet to receive a reply.

“The Fantastic Four” hits theaters July 25, 2025.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.