Disney Is Burning: Fuming Lawyer Goes Scorched Earth, Issues Ominous Threat About 'Serious Consequences'

If you happen to be hearing a shrill beeping, that may very well be the smoke alarms going off within the House of Mouse.

The Walt Disney Company, already in the throes of a myriad calamities, has a new headache to deal with — and it comes in the form of a disgruntled former executive employee.

According to Variety, Victoria Alonso, the now-former President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel Studios, and her legal representation are not going away quietly.

Sources told Variety that Alonso was fired for a breach of contract after working on a documentary with a rival studio, which in this case was “Argentina, 1985,” an Amazon Studios offering.

In a blistering statement, Alonso’s attorney, Patty Glaser, took the billion-dollar empire to task over these new reports surfacing about why Alonso had been so unceremoniously released from her post.

“The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous,” Glaser said.

Of note, Alonso was born in Argentina.

“Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible,” the statement continued.

Of note, neither Glaser nor Variety offered any follow-up as to what, exactly, it was that was deemed so reprehensible.

Glaser then directly sets her sights on Disney and Marvel, ominously letting them know that there would be “serious consequences” coming in “one forum or another.”

“Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly — in one forum or another.”

It is worth noting that the last major Disney/Marvel movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was widely panned for its visual effects, among other issues, and that is something that Alonso oversaw. The VFX issues have been a brewing issue for the VFX-intensive Marvel movies, in particular.

A Disney representative largely refuted and rebutted Glaser’s claims in a statement to Variety.

“It’s unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy,” the representative said. “We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio.”

Those remarks from Disney come at a positively chaotic time at the company, both in its theme parks and movie studios.

Notably, the company is in a general state of flux, announcing dramatic cuts and restructuring as recently as last month.

That restructuring comes as critics blast the company for its “woke” re-castings of traditionally white characters, like Peter Pan and the Little Mermaid, to people of color. Many critics also feel that Disney is shoehorning in LGBT politics into children’s movies.

While juggling that particular criticism, Disney is also grappling with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, lagging streaming viewership, general financial woes, and a general apathy about the current state of the company. Oh, and the company may soon need to address the fact that its iconic mascot, Mickey Mouse, may soon be entering the public domain.

That’s to say nothing of the horror stories that periodically emerge from the company’s theme parks.

It’s rather evident that, based on the last couple of paragraphs alone, a fuming former executive with a legal ax to grind is quite literally the last thing Disney needs on its hands right now.

