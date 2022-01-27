Disney has identified seven big problems with the animated classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and is now taking steps to make a woke new reboot fit for our progressive society.

The animation giant will not be cutting the seven jeweled hills or seven walls reference by the movie’s magic mirror — rather, they will cut the seven titular dwarfs.

The mythical beings will be replaced with magical critters, a move Disney made after consulting with some people suffering from genetic dwarfism.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” Disney told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Tuesday.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

The live-action remake follows Disney’s other attempts to reboot old classics, like “Aladdin,” “Mulan” and “The Lion King,” which have all failed to impress critics and audiences.

Disney announced the big change to “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” now to be called simply “Snow White,” after receiving minor criticism from a Hollywood star.

Peter Dinklage, an Emmy-winning actor best known for his role playing a dwarf in the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” railed the company for selecting a Hispanic actress for Snow White while leaving the roles of her offensive companions intact.

“Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,'” Dinklage said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast earlier this week. “Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

“You’re progressive in one way,” Dinklage continued, “but then you’re still making that f****** backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Now, instead of employment for seven little people and an international stage to push for their inclusion, it seems Disney now only needs anyone who can put their voice behind the film’s magic animals.

While Disney’s woke new direction may seem like a way to leave a problematic movie in the past, a closer inspection reveals the absurdity of the decision.

After all, these seven industrious dwarfs don’t seem to be humans afflicted with dwarfism but mythical beings akin to sprites or kobolds. They were not included as the center of some joke about their height, but as friends who give Snow White the help she needs.

Singular actors are not the only thing Disney will bow to, either.

Disney edited portions of its own streaming service as it entered the Chinese market, cutting an episode that included a reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre.

There’s no telling where Disney’s brave new direction will take it next. From covering up the massacre of hundreds of Chinese students to gutting American classics to fit our postmodern era, it looks like this entertainment behemoth is dedicated to taking the progressive path.

Did you really expect anything less from a company named one of the most “woke” organizations of 2021?

