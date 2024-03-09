Disney Exec Blames Massive Box-Office Bombs on Bigoted Fans: Report

There are many factors one could reasonably surmise contributed to Disney’s recent box office failures.

For one, the “not-so-secret-gay-agenda” being pushed by the once-family-friendly company. Pushing quality over quantity would be another contributor that even Disney’s CEO admitted is a problem. Betting it all on bloated-budget blockbusters that have to bring in $1 billion to be a success is another likely contributor.

One Disney executive reportedly thinks that the real issue is none of the above.

In that executive’s alleged opinion, Disney’s failures are the fault of racist and sexist fans.

Yes, you read that right.

The report comes from Hollywood journalist Matthew Belloni, whose newsletter boasts an incredibly 15,000 paid and 35,000 unpaid subscribers.

Per Vulture, that newsletter, Puck, is praised across the news and Hollywood industries, so when Belloni mentions an anonymous source, it’s a relatively safe bet his sourcing is solid.

In response to the Feb. 15 installment of Puck, which elaborated on how the politicization of Disney’s brand has been bad for business, Belloni claims a Disney executive reached out to comment.

The Bullwark culture editor Sonny Bunch shared the executive’s comments on X on Feb. 19.

In that anonymous executive’s opinion, Disney’s choice to play identity politics with an increasing number of its brands isn’t the problem — the fact that Disney’s audience won’t accept those politics is.

I love this, from Matt Belloni's newsletter. Disney cannot fail, it can only be failed by the mouthbreathing bigots who refuse to acknowledge the greatness of their films. pic.twitter.com/83jkY4DL0x — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 19, 2024

“Everyone says ‘It’s the movies, stupid,’ which is an easy thing for people to say. More appealing movies are a great way to jump the political issues. But more and more, our audience (or the segment of the audience that has been politicized) equate the perceived messaging in a film as a quality issue,” the executive reportedly said.

“They won’t say they find female empowerment distasteful in The Marvels or Star Wars, but they will say they don’t like those movies because they are ‘bad.’”

“So ‘make better movies’ becomes code for ‘make movies that conform to regressive gender stereotypes or put men front and center in the narrative.’ Which is what you’re seeing now, and what Bob [Iger]’s pivot is about right now.”

Disaffected fans of franchises that have seen their popularity tank since Disney overtook them (franchises like Marvel and Star Wars) responded to the reported statement in droves on social media.

Typical victim mentality. Its not us its you. — 🏴‍☠️InTylerWeTrust🏴‍☠️🥃🤍 (@bourbonislife1) February 29, 2024

“Typical victim mentality. Its not us its you,” one X user posted.

The failure is due to the wrong person hired to do the job. Which is to make a quality movie. The script for sure has been going down hill — U Got Owned (@adamwangtaipei) March 1, 2024

“The failure is due to the wrong person hired to do the job. Which is to make a quality movie. The script for sure has been going down hill,” another wrote.

Disney’s head is so far in the sand that they call their consumers *bigoted* for not buying their woke products. A major shake up at the top is needed to restore the excellence that Walt Disney himself created. — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) February 29, 2024

“Disney’s head is so far in the sand that they call their consumers *bigoted* for not buying their woke products. A major shake up at the top is needed to restore the excellence that Walt Disney himself created,” another user wrote.

