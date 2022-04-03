Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of a Disney co-founder, went on the warpath against “wingnuts” and right-wing “radical ideologues” with a long Twitter thread blasting those who oppose the dangerous campaign to groom America’s children for the LGBTQ+ agenda.

The granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who co-founded The Walt Disney Company with his younger brother, Walt, jumped on a tweet by anti-critical race theory activist Christopher Rufo in which he said that conservatives and parents need to “wage moral war” against Disney’s radical, left-wing, pro-LGBTQ+ agenda.

Rufo had tweeted his call to arms after he made waves with video of Disney executives smugly admitting that they are using their entertainment platform to indoctrinate young children in radical gender identity politics and exposing kids to homosexual practices.

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

After releasing that video, Rufo tweeted that parents should not just sit idly by and let Disney radicalize our kids. And that tweet set off the extremist, left-wing Disney heiress.

“Like all radical ideologues, the right wing has finally run amok and is coming to devour the hand that feeds it. Business. For my part I am delighted. It is the business world that has been, either by act or omission, feeding the opportunist right wing to distract,” Disney tweeted on April 1.

Us with culture war nonsense while they rifle through the till and empty everyone’s pockets. This “anti-woke” right wing nonsense is unsupported by a large majority of Americans. In fact most Americans are offended by it and wish it would just go away. 2/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

The 62-year-old billionaire added that “‘anti-woke’ right wing nonsense” is “unsupported by a large majority of Americans” and even claimed that most Americans are “offended” by it.

Disney went on to claim that what the left does every day — namely constantly push wild new claims and gin up brand new radical agendas at the drop of a hat — is what the right does to “rule with a minority.” And that now the right has “come for American businesses.”

That is, of course, a lie. The backlash to wokism in corporate culture is a reply to the left’s act of infesting corporations with the extreme leftist agenda. In no way is the right indulging any first strike against woke corporations. Disney’s side is the one “coming for American businesses,” not the right.

Disney then claimed that another way the right is attacking the left is with money.

It was really only a matter of time. But the second thing you need to rule with a minority is money, lots of it. You need the very deep pockets to fund you, yes, and if they don’t, you need them to sit quietly along the sidelines, out of your way. 4/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

In her next two absurd, fantasy-based tweets, Disney accused her own company of supporting the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida because of its “silence” and then extrapolated that to the entire U.S. business community to accuse them all of supporting “racism and the xenophobia and the misogyny” by not speaking against Donald Trump and his voters.

HAH. Or else they have chosen silence. Their silence brought us Donald Trump. Apparently the racism and the xenophobia and the misogyny weren’t deal breakers. Their silence, or at least willingness to compartmentalize when it came to politicians who were willing to fight for 6/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Disney then revealed her hope that big corporations would use their lobbyists to attack Republicans and “Trump wanna-be’s” who are advancing common sense legislation to protect children. She also again claimed that corporations have somehow “created” evil Trumpers by refusing to speak against conservatives.

Might actually be showing signs of parting ways, perhaps we might see the powerful lobbies of the various industries wondering which party was truly interested in supporting their interests. Perhaps we will see lobbies lose faith in the devil’s partnership they 8/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

This is a monster of corporate America’s creation. Until now they’ve managed to dodge the worst of it by feigning “neutrality” –even when decent human beings were being actively harmed by right wing activism. The only thing that will work for business now 10/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

The left-wing extremist ended her disjointed rant by assuring everyone that Disney has the wherewithal to fight against parents and their political representatives and will use that power to continue to push its anti-American agenda on unsuspecting and vulnerable children.

Disney has everything it needs to fight this threat, if only it will have the courage to weather the slings and arrows and threats and name-calling. If only leadership will check in with first principles. If only they will show us that as a company that trades on American 12/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Disney concluded by name calling Christopher Rufo and saying Disney will crush him.

“Right now, when it matters most of all, they will stand for those values with every fiber of their being. Yeah guys like Rufo can try, but Disney is so much bigger, means so much more to the American people than that little punk can ever hope to mean,” the leftist wrote in her concluding tweet.

Isn’t it interesting how leftists always blame everyone else for the things they did first and are doing still?

Her bravado aside, Abigail Disney may not have the number of voters on her side that she thinks she has. A recent Gallup poll, for instance, found that more Americans identify or lean toward the GOP than toward the Democrats. The survey from January found that 47 percent said they side with the Republican Party while only 42 percent chose the Democrats. It was a “dramatic shift,” Gallup reported. And it is likely the radicalism of leftists like Abigail Disney driving people into the arms of the GOP.

Parents are also speaking up. Kristan Hawkins, for one, is about fed up with Disney’s attempts to groom little children for the dangerous gay agenda. Hawkins recently wrote a passionate op-ed for Fox News accusing Disney of turning “into a political propaganda machine that grooms children for abortions and sexual promiscuity.” And in her editorial, Hawkins said she is now banning Disney in her household.

Some Disney shareholders are not happy with the Mouse House, either. DisneyBizJournal.com editor Ray Keating recently advised Disney CEO Bob Chapek to get back to business and stop with the radicalizing.

“Here’s a suggestion for Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Get back to business, that is, excellence in storytelling, and stop wasting shareholder’s money on political crusades that have nothing to do with Disney’s business,” Keating told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also had a message for Disney, telling the company that they have crossed the line with the attack on the state’s new education law.

DeSantis pointed out that his party and administration are not acting rogue, but are simply doing exactly what the majority of voters in Florida want them to do. In truth — quite contrary to what Abigail Disney tried to promulgate — a majority supports Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law that prevents schools from radicalizing children from kindergarten to third grade with the gay agenda, Morning Consult noted.

“We’re going to make sure we’re fighting back when people are threatening our parents and threatening our kids,” DeSantis said of Disney’s attack on the state’s school children.

“This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives. They do not run this state. They do not control this state,” DeSantis correctly added.

Despite all its hot air, in the end Disney also just proved that it is only “woke” when it comes to attacking and radicalizing America — an easy target because it is a free country.

Even as the company claims to be all worried abut the “rights” of gays, it has also been learned that it is expanding operations in a list of countries where being gay actually carries the death penalty.

As part of an expansion announced last week, Disney+ will soon be available in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Yemen. All flat-out outlaw homosexuality, Fox Business reported.

Where are Disney’s vaunted “morals” in conjunction with its business plans in those countries, or China, one of the most oppressive nation on earth? These radical Disney executives and employees are mysteriously silent over the laws in those markets.

