As excited families descend on Disneyland in California and Florida-based Walt Disney World during the theme parks’ busiest season, the entertainment conglomerate is warning guests not to behave like jerks and ruin other people’s vacations.

Both resorts added courtesy sections to their websites, reminding visitors that Disney expects them to behave like well-mannered human beings.

They added that guests will be kicked out of the amusement park if they abuse employees or other patrons.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” reads the warning on the Disneyland website.

Meanwhile, Disney World urged guests to “be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.”

These reminders come amid a slew of fistfights and other violent behavior at the parks.







During the past year alone, brawls broke out in multiple locations at both Disney World and Disneyland, according to WDW News Today, which covers Disney park news.

“This summer, two families made national news when they got into hand-to-hand combat in the middle of Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland over an alleged bump in a ride queue,” the outlet reported.

“There have also been multiple fights on the Magic Kingdom ferryboats.”

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers will find offensive.







This inexcusable violence has been an ongoing issue at the Disney theme parks.







These antics have mushroomed dramatically across the U.S. during the past few years — not only at amusement parks, but in airports, restaurants, subways, buses, stores and on the streets at all hours of the day.

This normalized violence is a sad reflection of the accelerated devolution of American society.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers will find offensive.







Shopping in NYC is fun. pic.twitter.com/hRnvVUoVwy — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) December 28, 2022

The nonchalant acceptance of brutal violence and crime is unacceptable, bordering on insane.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers will find offensive.







man smiling after altercation mess food waffle house fight fighting people turned watching good delicious eating served unbothered happy reaction video pic.twitter.com/BXizXxiyCJ — ARCHIVIO reaction videos 📂 (@reactvideosarch) December 24, 2022

You can’t even watch the Academy Awards anymore without seeing someone get assaulted on stage.

Dang I just saw Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Its basically like Twitter streets coming to reality 😂 pic.twitter.com/MFSsog0uFF — Usman (@SKizzleAXE) March 28, 2022

It’s reassuring that Disney has begun to put its foot down with its warning to guests to behave themselves or they’ll be kicked out.

If only our leaders — especially in crime-infested Democrat-controlled cities such as Chicago and New York — would demand some accountability from criminals.

