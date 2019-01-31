Disney Organizes ‘Magical Pride,’ First Official LGBTQ Parade

Disney will hold its first official LGBTQ pride event at its Disneyland Paris location, Queerty reported.
The “Magical Pride” event is scheduled for June 1, 2019, according to Orlando Weekly, and will include a “Magical March of the Diversity” parade.
“Celebrating diversity at the place where dreams come true, Magical Pride warmly welcomes anyone and everyone to come and party, play and stay at Disneyland® Paris,” the park says on its website.
Advertisement - story continues below
Live your best life and shine with the joy of diversity at Magical Pride, a dazzling party lighting up Disneyland Paris on 1st June 2019! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/mnOY6mb5wh
— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 24, 2019
TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Performer Defends Decision Despite Backlash from Kaepernick Supporters
While this is Disney’s first official LGBTQ event, an unofficial Magical Pride event took place in 2014 also in Disneyland Paris.
Disneylandparis.com invites attendees to “Live your best life and shine with the joy of diversity at Magical Pride, a dazzling party lighting up Disneyland Paris.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before – loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow,” the invitation reads.
The event in Paris is reportedly inspired by Disney’s “Gay Days” that have taken place in Orlando and Anaheim since 1991, according to Orlando Weekly.
Do you think this parade is a bad idea for Disney?
According to Queerty, “Gay Days” at the Magic Kingdom are organized by outsiders with the intent of attracting LGBTQ participants who all attend the park on the same day.
The original events, however, were never officially the work of Disney or one of its parks.
Disneyland Paris Announces Official ‘Magical Pride’ Parade – “The company’s decision to host an official LGBTQ Pride celebration comes 28 years after the first Disney Gay Days” – woohoo 🎉 https://t.co/7ZD8HkRucE
— Royce Christyn (@ChristynRoyce) January 31, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
Disneyland® Paris…. LGBTQ Pride….. and one MASSIVE party!
I can’t think of a better way to spend the night on 1st June! 🏳️🌈🌟#MagicalPride #DisneylandParis #DisneyPride #LGBTQ #gaypride pic.twitter.com/caHhBvYqS8
— Magical Pride (@magicalpride) January 11, 2019
Queerty reported on Disney’s gradual embracement of LGBTQ issues.
Advertisement - story continues below
Gay characters have been featured in recent Disney television and shows and movies, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Doc McStuffins,” and “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.”
The upcoming film, ” The Jungle Cruise,” will also have an openly gay character.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.