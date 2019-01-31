Disney Organizes ‘Magical Pride,’ First Official LGBTQ Parade

Disney will hold its first official LGBTQ pride event at its Disneyland Paris location, Queerty reported.

The “Magical Pride” event is scheduled for June 1, 2019, according to Orlando Weekly, and will include a “Magical March of the Diversity” parade.

“Celebrating diversity at the place where dreams come true, Magical Pride warmly welcomes anyone and everyone to come and party, play and stay at Disneyland® Paris,” the park says on its website.

Live your best life and shine with the joy of diversity at Magical Pride, a dazzling party lighting up Disneyland Paris on 1st June 2019! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/mnOY6mb5wh — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 24, 2019

While this is Disney’s first official LGBTQ event, an unofficial Magical Pride event took place in 2014 also in Disneyland Paris.

Disneylandparis.com invites attendees to “Live your best life and shine with the joy of diversity at Magical Pride, a dazzling party lighting up Disneyland Paris.”

“Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before – loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow,” the invitation reads.

The event in Paris is reportedly inspired by Disney’s “Gay Days” that have taken place in Orlando and Anaheim since 1991, according to Orlando Weekly.

According to Queerty, “Gay Days” at the Magic Kingdom are organized by outsiders with the intent of attracting LGBTQ participants who all attend the park on the same day.

The original events, however, were never officially the work of Disney or one of its parks.

Disneyland Paris Announces Official ‘Magical Pride’ Parade – “The company’s decision to host an official LGBTQ Pride celebration comes 28 years after the first Disney Gay Days” – woohoo 🎉 https://t.co/7ZD8HkRucE — Royce Christyn (@ChristynRoyce) January 31, 2019

Queerty reported on Disney’s gradual embracement of LGBTQ issues.

Gay characters have been featured in recent Disney television and shows and movies, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Doc McStuffins,” and “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.”

The upcoming film, ” The Jungle Cruise,” will also have an openly gay character.

