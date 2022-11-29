Disney Misspells 'Santa' in New Christmas Series, But Viewers Aren't Convinced It's a Joke

It’s a joke that goes back, at the very least, to Dana Carvey’s “Church Lady” character on “Saturday Night Live”: Yes, the letters in “Santa” can be rearranged to spell “Satan.” Har, har. Hilarious if it’s the first time you’ve heard it, which is probably at the age of 10.

The thing is, when Disney does it in 2022, audiences are less convinced it’s a joke.

I must confess that I’ve yet to see the miniseries that’s causing the hubbub. “The Santa Clauses” is a six-episode comedy that began being rolled out earlier this month on the streaming service Disney+.

The show updates Tim Allen’s mildly funny “Santa Clause” movies for the 2020s, complete with Allen’s character searching to find a replacement as he realizes his time as that ripe, jolly old elf is coming to a close. In another two years, we’ll be seeing new entries in the “Santa Clause” extended cinematic universe, given how Disney treats its intellectual property these days.

Granted, Allen is one of the few principled conservatives in Hollywood, so one doesn’t necessarily want to cast aspersions upon his work. In addition, while there was a bit of mild potty humor in the earlier “Santa Clause” movies, there was nothing uniquely offensive going on in them.

That seems to have changed with “The Santa Clauses,” which ran with the old “Santa”/”Satan” bit:







Yes, “We Love You, Satan.” Wrong spelling. Tee hee.

The thing is, given Disney’s arrant wokeness these days, many Twitter users weren’t quite convinced this was a joke — including country singer John Rich, mixed-martial arts fighter Jake Shields and conservative strategist Chuck Callesto:

New kids show from Disney. Keep in mind, this made it through the editing process and to the final product. pic.twitter.com/wrcqIzg8xm — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) November 28, 2022

Image from new Disney plus show the the Santa Clauses “I love you Satan” pic.twitter.com/Bx8ln1TnKu — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 28, 2022

BREAKING REPORT: New Disney Christmas Series ‘Santa Clauses’ TAKING FIRE FOR CHILDREN HOLDING – ‘We Love You Satan’ Signs… MEDIA SILENT.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 28, 2022

And no, one doesn’t wish to be like Carvey’s “Church Lady” character, finding the devil in every detail:







However, people noted that these things generally don’t happen by mistake:

I get it’s a misspelling joke but the timing of it during these dark times at Disney is very obviously sketchy — fever-dreamer97 (@FDreamer97) November 28, 2022

Many will say “it’s just meant to be a joke” that right there is part of the problem. I for one don’t buy that. Nothing like this is done in light hearted fashion. But even if it were true it’s desensitizing the youth to something that is very real and very dangerous. — The Truth (@thetruth11514) November 28, 2022

Disney doesn’t do anything like this “as a joke” or an “oops”. It’s scripted, as in the power of subliminal suggestion. Since the psyop of 2020, if people can’t see the darkness that is rising, they won’t understand this. Wisdom and discernment are critical (James 1:5 KJV). — Lightkeeper’s Journal (@Lightkeepers_) November 28, 2022

While Disney hasn’t gone full-on satanic — you’re not going to find a Disney+ reboot where Hannah Montana sacrifices a goat to Baphomet so her secret identity doesn’t get revealed, I don’t think — 2022 has been a bad year for the entertainment giant, at least to families who adhere to traditional religious values.

After the company came out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act — a measure to prevent the sexual indoctrination of young children in schools that the left disingenuously criticized as the “Don’t Say Gay” law — video of Disney executives pushing the sexual indoctrination of young children surfaced online courtesy of journalist Christopher Rufo.

One clip showed an executive producer bragging about inserting her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” into kids’ programming, while another featured a top exec promising that “as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,” she would ensure there were “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories.”

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, “as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,” she supports having “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Along those lines, the company has released not one but two kids’ movies with LGBT themes that were wholly extraneous to the plot: “Lightyear” and “Strange World,” both of which bombed at the box office. It probably didn’t help that Buzz Lightyear voice actor Chris Evans — filling in for a character pioneered by the aforementioned Tim Allen, it must be noted — called those opposed to the superfluous LGBT virtue-signaling “idiots” and “dinosaurs.”

Then, in June, a leaked Disney internal memo indicated that, in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the company would pay for women to travel out of state to obtain abortions should they be illegal in their jurisdiction.

Again, satanic? You could make an argument about metaphorical child sacrifice on the last count, but the company just thinks it’s doing the right thing. And that’s the problem.

Whether a joke is funny can depend on who’s telling it.

Someone talking about “getting away with murder” in the metaphorical sense could be considered humorous. O.J. Simpson uttering that line, not so much.

There are plenty of quips one can make about Father’s Day. If you’re Woody Allen, that’s a topic you might want to steer clear of, however.

The point is, Disney has spent the past year rubbing the nose of anyone with a Judeo-Christian belief system in the dog poo of its wokeness. It hasn’t worked out well for the company, as evinced by the fact Disney CEO Bob Chapek was just given his walking papers.

Maybe, just maybe, in a miniseries based around the avatar of a holiday that celebrates the birth of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Disney might have considered passing on the Satan jokes — unless, of course, the company really did mean for it to be taken that way. Just saying.

