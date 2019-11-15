Disney Star Chris Tavarez Arrested After Girlfriend Hospitalized

When someone is featured in Disney movies or shows, it’s easy to think about them in a certain way. Disney is known for its feel-good stories and focus, and domestic violence just doesn’t jive with that image.

But people change over time: A former Disney Channel star has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, and fans are incredibly disappointed with the news.

Chris Tavarez, now 27, was born in Georgia to Dominican and Panamanian parents, according to IMDB.

“After modeling as a young child, his parents were encouraged by scouts to pursue the world of acting for their son,” his IMDB bio states.

“Chris has been cast in several movies including Big Momma’s House 2 and Disney’s Avalon High, and has had recurring roles on shows such as Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, VH1 Single Ladies, and KC Undercover.”

“Along with his acting success, he was the safety and captain of his football team at Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris attended Duke University on a full football scholarship, but left school in 2014 to pursue his acting career in Los Angeles.”

Many people may remember Tavarez’s time as Darien on Disney Channel’s “K.C. Undercover,” but obviously this new role is not nearly as commendable.

According to TMZ, while in Hollywood, Tavarez and his girlfriend got into an altercation. Tavarez reportedly pushed his girlfriend, causing her to hit her head.

While she initially refused medical treatment, she was later taken to a hospital where it was determined that she had suffered a concussion.

Tavarez, who fled the scene before police arrived, was arrested two days later. According to People, he was charged with “corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant with a prior,” or felony domestic violence.

His bail was set at $100,000 and it was posted, but he is not responding to inquiries and has made his social media accounts private.

As always, if you are in a dangerous situation with an abusive partner, there are organizations like the National Domestic Violence Hotline out there that can help you. If you are using a device that can be monitored, it’s best to call them directly rather than use the internet.

“You might feel anxious about contacting The Hotline, especially if you haven’t reached out for help before,” the hotline page states. “We are completely confidential and anonymous, and our advocates have extensive training in issues related to domestic violence. Reaching out for help is the first step toward improving your situation, whatever that may be, and we are glad to be of service when someone takes this important step.”

The Hotline number is 1-800-799-7233, and they do provide more resources on their website.

