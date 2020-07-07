Disney Star Sebastián Athie Dead at 24

Sebastián Athié was born in Mexico on July 26, 1995, and he died on July 4 at the age of 24.

Athié was a young actor, known for his appearances in “La rosa de Guadalupe” from 2014-2015, and for playing Lorenzo Guevara in the soccer-themed show O11CE (also known as “Once”) from 2017-2019.

“Once” ran on Disney Channel Latin America, which reported his passing on Sunday.

“We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart,” Disney Channel LA tweeted.

Descansa en paz, Sebas. Tu arte y tu sonrisa se quedan para siempre✨🖤

Lamentamos la partida de Sebastián Athié y lo recordaremos siempre por su talento, compañerismo, profesionalismo y ante todo, enorme corazón. Acompañamos a su familia, amigos y fans en su despedida. pic.twitter.com/uDwQ0UWBiP — Disney Channel LA (@DisneyChannelLA) July 5, 2020

“We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell.”

Athié’s “Once” costar Daniel Panitio took to Instagram to wish his friend farewell.

“Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother,” he wrote, “God have your holy glory, I do not understand many times his plans, and for the first time I it makes you feel to lose a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you.”

“I am very sad indeed,” Santi Stieben, another actor, posted. “I hesitated a lot to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you.”

“I hug your family, my best memories with you always.”

“I love you forever brother,” Guido Pennelli, another “Once” star, shared on Instagram.

The young star’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, though some have noted that he hadn’t posted to social media in about a month.

His last post was a photo of himself and a reference to a quote by Nelson Mandela: “Being free is not a mere matter of taking off your chains, but of living respecting and increasing the freedom of others.”

CORRECTION, July 6, 2020: The article originally listed Athie’s birth year as 1999. It has been updated to 1995. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

