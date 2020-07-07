SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Disney Star Sebastián Athie Dead at 24

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 6, 2020 at 6:32pm
Print

Sebastián Athié was born in Mexico on July 26, 1995, and he died on July 4 at the age of 24.

Athié was a young actor, known for his appearances in “La rosa de Guadalupe” from 2014-2015, and for playing Lorenzo Guevara in the soccer-themed show O11CE (also known as “Once”) from 2017-2019.

“Once” ran on Disney Channel Latin America, which reported his passing on Sunday.

“We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart,” Disney Channel LA tweeted.

TRENDING: Biden Ad Features Woman Attacking Trump on COVID, Fails To Mention Her $27,000 in PPP Money

“We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell.”

Athié’s “Once” costar Daniel Panitio took to Instagram to wish his friend farewell.

“Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother,” he wrote, “God have your holy glory, I do not understand many times his plans, and for the first time I it makes you feel to lose a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you.”

“I am very sad indeed,” Santi Stieben, another actor, posted. “I hesitated a lot to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you.”

“I hug your family, my best memories with you always.”

RELATED: Country Music Star Charlie Daniels Dead at Age 83

“I love you forever brother,” Guido Pennelli, another “Once” star, shared on Instagram.

The young star’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, though some have noted that he hadn’t posted to social media in about a month.

His last post was a photo of himself and a reference to a quote by Nelson Mandela: “Being free is not a mere matter of taking off your chains, but of living respecting and increasing the freedom of others.”

CORRECTION, July 6, 2020: The article originally listed Athie’s birth year as 1999. It has been updated to 1995. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Disney Star Sebastián Athie Dead at 24
Hours After Dog Passes Away, Woman Looks at Clouds and Sees Pet's Face
Delivery Driver Who Is Deaf Teaches Little Girl He Befriended 'Good Morning' in Sign Language
The Last Post on Charlie Daniels' Twitter Account Couldn't Be More Fitting
Mother Praises God After Reportedly Being Told Pastor Son Had Just 10% Chance of Survival
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×