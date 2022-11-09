Parler Share
Commentary

Disney Takes $20 Billion Nosedive to Lowest Level in 2.5 Years, Now Faces a Critical Decision

 By George Upper  November 9, 2022 at 11:03am
Parler Share

While all eyes were on the midterm elections yesterday, Walt Disney Co. reported some bad earnings news to shareholders.

Quarterly losses from Disney+ more than doubled year-over-year, forcing executives to commit to cut expenses in the company’s streaming platform, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But it got worse for the woke media giant.

Although theme park revenue was up 36 percent — how could it not be, after two years of COVID lockdowns, travel restrictions and mainstream media fear mongering — its “traditional media business” was looking at a quarterly drop that would erode that growth.

Shares were down more than 12 percent Wednesday morning, making Disney the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s biggest loser for the day. Disney was looking at its lowest closing stock price since March 2020, The Journal said.

Trending:
Crist Delivers Concession Speech Shortly After Polls Close; Crowd in Dismay When He Mentions DeSantis

That share price — about $87.78 at noon Wednesday — meant the company had lost $20 billion in market value and faced some potentially difficult choices.

“We believe Disney may face a choice between its subscriber growth guidance and its streaming breakeven guidance as we believe it may be tough to meet both,” analysts at Barclays wrote, according to The Journal.

Nevertheless, CEO Bob Chapek told The Journal that Disney+ was still expected to be profitable in 2024, “assuming we do not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate.”

Good luck with that.

Do you subscribe to Disney+?

Wall Street had expected Disney+ to lose more than a billion dollars this quarter — but not the nearly $1.5 billion it actually did. Chapek said that losses were expected to lessen in future quarters.

There was a bit of good news: Disney+ added 12.1 million net new accounts, that is, it added 12.1 million to its total, even counting subscribers who dropped the service. Chapek said he expected to increase revenue through price increases and the addition of a new plan that would give subscribers the option to pay less up front but be forced to see ads in streamed content.

Investors and analysts were less rosy about those projections, however.

For one thing, price increases always mean lower sales — that’s basic economics. For another, Disney had previously set a goal of “reaching 215 million to 245 million streaming subscribers” by the end of 2024.

How do you increase subscribers and prices at the same time? Good question, one for which Disney appears not to have an answer. Instead, as Barclays wrote, it may have to pick which goal it’s going to try to meet.

Related:
Washington Post's Eleventh-Hour 'Scoop' Against DeSantis Falls Flat as People Realize How Desperate They're Getting

All of that is made more problematic by increased inflation, the threat of an impending recession, and a post-COVID environment that makes predicting consumers’ viewing habits more problematic than ever.

As people around the world return to normalcy — or at least to their offices — there will be fewer people with the time to get their money’s worth from streaming services. Recession may put some of those people out of work, which may mean they have time to enjoy streaming services but not the money to afford them. And I haven’t even mentioned the plethora of competing services, a new one of which seems to launch every day.

Chapek’s caveat, “assuming we do not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate,” is almost laughable under those circumstances.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Disney Takes $20 Billion Nosedive to Lowest Level in 2.5 Years, Now Faces a Critical Decision
Desperate Adidas Turns Back to Kanye After Cutting Ties Causes Revenue Projections to Plunge
Watch: Joyless Joy Reid Loses Her Mind Over DeSantis Win: 'Far, Far, Far-Right State'
Rob Schneider's Pointed Message to Californians Fleeing State Goes Viral: 'YOU Moved Out...'
Philly Makes Last-Minute Election Change, Expect Vote Count to Be Slowed Down
See more...

Conversation