Disney Worker Dies on the Job After 'Reckless' Golf Cart Puts Her in Severe Condition: Friends

A Disneyland worker is dead after falling off of a golf cart.

Bonnye Mavis Lear of Fullerton, California, died Friday, two days after the incident, according to KABC-TV.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said police responded after a report of a woman falling off a cart and striking her head.

Lear had worked at Disneyland Resort for 24 years, and was an administrator at Disney’s secretive restaurant, Club 33.

A Disneyland employee said reckless driving led Lear’s death, according to the New York Post.

Police said the incident was classified as a traffic collision.

However, in a post on Facebook that is no longer accessible, Disney California Adventure attractions cast member Rae Delgado said that was not the full story.

Lear was riding in a rear-facing seat as the cart was driving at about 20 miles per hour through Critter County, a section of the park that is currently closed, Delgado said.

The cart hit a bump and lurched, she said.

The U.K. Daily Mail, citing Delgado’s post, wrote that Lear “reacted immediately” and grabbed a handrail.

The rail gave way, Delgado wrote, and , Lear went “out of the vehicle.”

“It didn’t have to end this way. All of this mess could’ve been avoided if the driver of the golf cart wasn’t driving recklessly,” Delgado said, according to the Post.

“The golf cart from the entertainment department was brand new. How the hell could it fall apart?! It’s just so unfair to us & the family,” she said.

“Managers are telling [cast members] to not speak about the circumstances of Bonnye’s death to others,” the Mail quoted Delgado as posting. “They’re asking for silence. They want it to be forgotten.”

Disneyland did not respond to the Post’s questions about the allegation.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement.

“At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need,” he added.

Lear’s death remains under investigation by Anaheim police.

