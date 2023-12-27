Disney World Employee Charged with 32 Counts of Child Porn Possession: Sheriff

An employee at Walt Disney World in Florida has been charged with horrific sex crimes.

Michael David Foster, an overnight mechanic at Disney World in Orlando, became the subject of an investigation this month after law enforcement “received information regarding the possible possession of child pornography,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“Upon receiving the initial information, detectives seized a flash drive and a few SD cards that had been located in a book bag belonging to Foster,” the post said.

“The flash drive contained 32 images of child pornography.”

The 47-year-old admitted to being the owner of the bag as well as downloading the pornographic images.

Foster, who previously worked as a corrections officer in Citrus County, was charged with 32 counts of possession of child pornography on Dec. 20. His bond was set at $320,000.

“Additional charges are possible, pending digital forensic analysis of all devices seized from Foster’s residence,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office added.

Foster is merely the latest in a string of Disney employees accused of sex crimes.

In June, Disney World cast member Paul Viel was among eight individuals arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

“These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen — images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at the time.

“These men have a menagerie of occupations to include a Disney employee. It is a stark reminder of the importance of awareness when it comes to your kids online activities.” – Sheriff Grady Judd

News Conference: https://t.co/GZ01Fg9v3K

News Release: https://t.co/SSHJWmuEeS pic.twitter.com/ViK7FTPCul — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) June 1, 2023

In September 2022, Disney World IT support specialist Kevin Sanders was arrested as part of an undercover operation targeting 13 men believed to be child sex predators, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sanders had had sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl. He was charged with one count of transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of using a computer to solicit a child for sex.

