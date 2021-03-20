Disneyland will reopen its parks on April 30, over one year since it shut its doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although some restaurants and shops in the Downtown Disney District reopened over the summer, the Anaheim theme park — as well as many other California theme parks — has been shut down since March 2020.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said Wednesday in a statement, according to the Disneyland News.

“We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

Before its public reopening on April 30, Disneyland Resort said it plans to invite cast and community members to be among the first theme park guests in over a year.

When the park opens, it will be open to a limited capacity of 15 percent, Fox News reported, and only California residents will be admitted, according to the Disneyland News.

Guidelines for California theme parks to reopen were announced earlier this month.

Parks are able to resume operations on April 1 as long as the county the park resides in falls within an acceptable tier in terms of coronavirus cases.

Parks in red-tier countries can reopen at 15 percent capacity, parks in orange-tier counties can reopen at 25 percent, and parks in the yellow tier can reopen at 35 percent capacity.

To visit the park, Disneyland guests will have to obtain reservations in advance, according to the Disneyland News.

All guests older than 3 must have both a park reservation and a valid admission to enter that park.

“Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines,” the Disneyland News reported.

Park visitors also must maintain social distancing and wear face coverings, according to the Disneyland Resort.

There will be some changes to operations, including the temporary suspension of FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services.

Parades and nighttime spectaculars, which are known to attract crowds, also are temporarily unavailable.

In addition to the park reopening, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen April 29 with a limited capacity.

The resort plans to reopen Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on May 2. The Paradise Pier Hotel and Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.

