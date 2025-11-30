Disneyland 'Gay Day' Attendees in for a Surprise as 'MAGA Invasion' Scheduled for Same Day

You have to admit it: It’s certainly one way to spice up Disneyland’s “Gay Day” that doesn’t involve an obscene leather harness.

According to People Magazine, a conservative group planning a “MAGA invasion” of the SoCal theme park didn’t mean for it to coincide with a “pride” event at the House of Mouse. But organizers say it’s “even more fun this way.”

The event is planned for Feb. 28, 2026. It was organized by 805 Patriots, which specified that dress code was a group T-shirt along with “a red MAGA hat” in a post on social media.

Well, as it turns out, this is also the same day that Gay Days Anaheim is planning an event at the park.

“The group typically hosts one large annual meetup — scheduled for September in 2026 — but is including additional programming next year,” People said.

The group calls these events “Mini Gay Days.” I guess the big one is called “Mickey Gay Days”? You guys have been a great audience. Try the fish.

“While the Disneyland Resort hosts a variety of official events throughout the year, neither of these gatherings are officially organized or endorsed by the park in any way. Fan-organized events, like Dapper Days, Villains Days, Nurses Days and other themed meetups often attract crowds of their own, but Disneyland reserves the right to deny guests entry based on their dress code or other violations,” People said.

However, it’s going to be a bit difficult for Disney to deny MAGA patriots access when 1) they have a “pride” group due on the same day and 2) they had Chip “slaying” at an LGBT parade a few years back:

I need the Rescue Rangers to get me out of this timeline.

Anyhow, replying to a Disney Dining article mentioning the fact that 805 Patriots was looking to host the event on the same day as the “Mini Gay Day,” they responded, “Well we didn’t plan this at all but will make this even more fun now.”

“The 805 Patriots emphasize that their group intends to participate in the park in the same manner as any other unaffiliated guests or gatherings,” the group told local station KTLA-TV in a statement.

“The goal is simply to enjoy the day, move throughout the park as regular visitors, and experience the attractions without drawing unnecessary attention or creating disruptions. The group holds no special status, seeks no special treatment, and expects to follow the same guidelines and expectations as all other guests who choose to enjoy the park that day,” the group said.

They added that it would be “strictly recreational” and is “NOT a march, protest, demonstration, or political action,” but will be “peaceful and family-oriented.”

And why not? That’s what Disney is there for, right? Not for transing Goofy or putting Donald Duck in a Tom of Finland get-up. And yet, the group of “peaceful and family-oriented” conservatives are the ones under the microscope, not Anaheim Gay Days. The MAGA crew are the ones ruining the day, if you listen to the media, not the folks with disordered desires who thought it was pretty awesome to see Dale’s partner (not in the Biblical sense) dancing lewdly at “pride night.”

I’d love to say “Only in California,” but I’d be lying. This has metastasized well beyond there now. The question is whether or not we choose to get our culture back under control. I’m not saying a “MAGA invasion” of Disneyland is the way to start — but I’m not saying it’s not, either.

