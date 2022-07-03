Share
Disneyland's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Ride Reopens, And There's One Detail Inside That Amber Heard Isn't Going to Like

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2022 at 9:27am
On Friday, an adoring public trooped to see Captain Jack Sparrow as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” attraction at Disneyland reopened.

The ride was mobbed with fans that created long lines, according to Deadline.

The ride closed in March, prior to the trial in which actor Johnny Depp won vindication when his ex-wife Amber Heard came up on the losing end in a civil suit in which a court ruled she defamed Depp in 2018 op-ed.

“Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils,” Disneyland’s website said, promoting the attraction.

The ride and reruns may be the only ways fans can see Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, according to the latest media reports.

Should Johnny Depp make another "Pirates" movie?

Although last month, the website Poptopic reported that the Walt Disney Co. was preparing a hefty deal of more than $300 million to plead for Depp’s return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise, a spokesman for Depp told People magazine the report was false.

During his trial, Depp testified that he would not take another “Pirates” franchise role for “$300 million and a million alpacas.”

In a post-trial interview, Depp said he felt Disney had spurned him because of the company’s treatment of him when Heard first alleged he abused her.

“There was a very deep and distinct feeling of having been betrayed by the people that I had been working with, the people I had worked hard for, people I had delivered a character to that they initially despised,” Depp said, according to MovieWeb.

But despite that, a People interview with a former Disney executive predicted Depp would return to the “Pirates” franchise.

“There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture,” the executive said. “Pirates is a billion-dollar global franchise.”

The “Pirates” speculation followed a jury’s decision on June 1 to award Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard for her comments about him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Within minutes of the verdict, Depp released a statement saying the jury “gave me my life back.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation