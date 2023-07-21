Disney's Biggest Nightmare: Red State Building $2 Billion Theme Park That Rivals Magic Kingdom

The House of Mouse is getting some competition.

It was announced Wednesday that over $2 billion will be spent to open American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in northeast Oklahoma.

The proposed 125-acre park is comparable to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, located in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

“The park will feature an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings,” the release said.

It’s set to be comprised of six distinct areas — Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

A new entertainment development is coming to Oklahoma! American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will offer a visitor experience rivaling the world’s top resort destinations. Three Ponies RV Park will open in 2025 and the theme park in 2026. pic.twitter.com/bLBNdsCNwV — American Heartland Theme Park (@AmericanHrtland) July 20, 2023



The park is aiming for an opening date of fall 2026 and will be built in multiple stages. Stage one includes an RV park planned to open in spring 2025.

Eventually, there are plans for a 300-room hotel and an indoor water park with no set dates currently announced.

Would you want to visit the Americana-themed park? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (1740 Votes) No: 9% (162 Votes)

American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said he believes Oklahoma will be the perfect spot for a theme park.

“At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination,” he stated. “The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible.

“We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”







GOP Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom shared a similar sentiment: “There’s no better place to represent the heart of America than northeast Oklahoma.”

The park’s design team is made up of over 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers and together share “over 500 years of Disney and Entertainment experience.”

American Heartland Founder and Chief Creative Officer Gene Bicknell made it clear the park is pro-U.S.A.

“There is so much to celebrate about our country: its landscapes, its cultures and most importantly, its people,” Bicknell said. “No matter where you’re from, you’ll feel right at home at American Heartland.”

He added, “American Heartland will be a place families can come together to create lasting memories, experience joy, laughter, imagination and wonder.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.