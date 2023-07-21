Share
Commentary

Disney's Dumpster Fire Movie Draws Lawsuit After Alleged Dirty Trick Discovered in Commercial

 By Warner Todd Huston  July 21, 2023 at 1:22pm
Share

Disney had great hopes that its latest Indiana Jones action flick would be just the ticket for summer moviegoers. Not only has that hope faded as the film fails to draw fans, but the movie is now at the center of a lawsuit.

Before it even hit theaters, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” faced criticism for seeming to set up a scolding “girl boss” as Jones’ successor for future films.

The movie hasn’t even come close to making back its massive budget in its three weeks in theaters. It also got mixed reviews and is sitting at an anemic 69 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The weak debut of the fifth Indiana Jones film has been an utter disaster for Disney. “Dial of Destiny” has become a major flop even as a small faith-based film, “Sound of Freedom,” swoops in to clean up at the box office.

But Disney, which seems to be losing money at every turn these days, is in even more trouble because of “Indiana Jones and the Dumpster Fire of Destiny.”

Trending:
Neighbors Stunned to See 'Cavemen' Children Crawl from Home Window, Investigation Reveals House of Horrors

The entertainment giant is now facing a lawsuit over a backpack worn by Indy in the film.

Outdoor clothing and equipment company Frost River Trading Co. filed the lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Lucasfilm — a subsidiary of Disney — of using its product without permission.

Worse, the company alleges that the studio tried to pass the backpack off as the product of one of Frost River’s competitors, Filson.

“This lawsuit concerns two corporate juggernauts, Filson and Lucasfilm, exploiting the hard work and intellectual property of Frost River, a small American company,” the filing states.

Have you seen "Dial of Destiny"?

The suit claims promotional material for the movie made in cooperation with Filson briefly features a Frost River backpack.

“Lucasfilm and Filson produced a 60 second commercial prominently featuring video clips from the Indiana Jones 5 film intertwined with video clips of actors using Filson’s own products,” the complaint says. “Shockingly, one of the intertwined video clips was one from Indiana Jones 5 featuring Frost River’s Geologist Pack.”

Frost River says the spot violates the Lanham Act, a federal trademark law.

“Liability under the Lanham Act for misappropriating Frost River’s products is a boulder that Lucasfilm and Filson cannot dodge.”

The company is asking for $75,000, which certainly isn’t going to break the bank if Disney ends up losing the suit.

Related:
Things Get Worse for Bud Light as DeSantis Looks for Disney-Like Battle with Anheuser-Busch

But with the Mouse House losing nearly $1 billion in the last year, every little bit hurts.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Rolling Stone's Slam of Jason Aldean Goes Sideways After Flashback to Its Support of Ice-T's 'Cop Killer'
Nearly Every Gas Generator in America Will Fail Proposed 'Safety Standard' Rule
Christian Coach Fired for Stating Obvious Truth About Trans Athletes Sues School
Disney's Dumpster Fire Movie Draws Lawsuit After Alleged Dirty Trick Discovered in Commercial
Major Change Coming to 'Yellowstone' After Networks Sent Scrambling During Writers' Strike
See more...

Conversation