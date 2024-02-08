Share
Disney's Ridiculous Plan to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Sequel Goes Viral: Report

 February 8, 2024
Will Disney ever learn?

The latest news regarding the House of Mouse’s upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel seems to suggest Disney has not and will not.

Over the past several years, Disney has sought to head in a more “inclusive” and “diverse” direction, replacing many of its most popular tried-and-true male heroes with overly competent, flat feminist fill-ins. This likely played a large role in the company’s terrible 2023, which was riddled with box office bombs.

Much like with its “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” franchises, Disney is now reportedly seeking to replace the incredibly popular male lead of its “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise with an all-new female character.

According to a widely circulated report from CNBC Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Disney’s upcoming “female-led” sequel to the franchise is eyeing actress Ayo Edebiri to serve as Depp’s replacement.

According to Richtman’s report, Edebiri would be playing a character named Anne who would lead “a younger cast of pirates looking for a hidden treasure.”

Fan reaction to the news hasn’t exactly been positive.

Would you see a "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie without Johnny Depp?

“They’re never going to [improve upon] Jack Sparrow. The pirates movies are nothing without Sparrow. Just give it up please,” one user wrote.

“They should leave these movies alone, no one wants to see it without Johnny Depp/Jack Sparrow. They had a great run, but it’s over,” another wrote.

Even billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk reacted to the news on X.

Ritchman’s insider report remains as of yet unconfirmed.

When it comes to the upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, there’s only one thing we know with near certainty — Johnny Depp won’t be in it.

Depp’s relationship with Disney these past few years has been tenuous, to say the least.

After the world-renowned actor’s then-wife — Amber Heard — alleged he had systematically abused her in a 2018 Op-Ed for The Washington Post, the House of Mouse chose to drop him from the iconic “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Four years later in 2022, Depp won a defamation suit against his now ex-wife, and a court awarded him $15 million in damages (though Heard later paid a reduced amount).

During the trial, Depp made it known he would never return to the franchise, even if Disney came crawling back.

