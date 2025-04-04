Share
Commentary
Rachel Zegler arrives at the premiere of "Snow White" in Los Angeles, California, on March 15.
Commentary
Rachel Zegler arrives at the premiere of "Snow White" in Los Angeles, California, on March 15. (Richard Shotwell - Invision / AP)

Disney's 'Snow White' Flop Has Gotten So Bad That They're Now Altering Upcoming Movie Plans

 By Bryan Chai  April 4, 2025 at 4:00pm
Share

Which do you want to start with, Disney, the bad news, the worse news, or the worst news?

The bad news: The live-action remake of “Snow White” has been a commercial and critical, capital “F” failure.

There’s just no other way to describe the embattled film after it’s disastrous lead-up and even more catastrophic release.

Between the lead actress’ vile rhetoric, the film’s insistence on leftist drivel, and the sheer saturation of the Disney live-action output, not even the House of Mouse could’ve possibly been surprised that “Snow White” flopped.

(And Disney sure looked like it knew what was coming.)

The worse news: While Disney may have known what was coming, generally speaking, the company still seems taken aback at just how disastrous “Snow White” has been.

There are degrees, after all. A movie with the budget of “Snow White” barely breaking even or losing millions of dollars are both bad scenarios — with one obviously worse than the other.

And now, given how spectacularly bad things have gone for “Snow White,” it appears Mickey Mouse’s feet have turned blue from the cold.

According to multiple reports, Disney has halted pre-production on the planned live-action remake of its 2010 animated film “Tangled,” and it’s mostly due to how poor things have gone for “Snow White.”

Are older Disney movies better than newer releases?

First reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, the “Tangled” remake “had been in active development” with at least a director and a script writer attached.

The outlet also noted that this could be more than just a mere re-jiggering — and that the project may be even be dead.

“It remains uncertain whether ‘Tangled’ will move forward down the road or undergo a creative rethink,” the outlet reported.

And as Deadline reported, Disney is “reevaluating the strategy for other live-action adaptations in development,” meaning this sudden change of heart could affect even more than just “Tangled.”

And yet, that’s somehow not even the worst news: No amount of “re-thinking” or “reevaluating” will matter if Disney can’t extricate itself of its two core problems, which are its festering leftism and its creative bankruptcy.

Related:
Disney's Woke 'Snow White' Breaks Its Own Humiliating Record, Finally Hits Rock Bottom

On the former, and in total fairness, it feels like Disney has made some minimal progress there. But it would be lunacy to suggest that Disney is still anything other than a far-left entity in 2025.

On the latter, people have spoken rather loudly with their wallets that they’re tired of these live-action regurgitation of far better classics. It reeks of being a creatively-lazy cash grab, and there’s not a lot of evidence to suggest otherwise.

Both issues, much to Disney’s unending chagrin, contribute to the worst part of this all for the beleaguered media titan.

And that’s that Disney has broken whatever trust and bond it once had with swathes of consumers. And simple human nature confirms that trust is not so easily won back — if ever — after being broken.

There’s zero indication that Disney making all the right decisions again would bring back fans because of how fickle of a thing trust is.

So, sorry Disney. You may have actually learned a lesson with this “Snow White” debacle, but it very well might be far too little, and far, far too late.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




ICYMI: CNN Presenter Says 'Holy Toledo' When He Sees Dem Polling Numbers as Party Breaks Humiliating Record
Watch: Resurfaced Nancy Pelosi Video Crushes Democrats' Narrative on Tariffs
Disney's 'Snow White' Flop Has Gotten So Bad That They're Now Altering Upcoming Movie Plans
Burisma Bombshell: Just-Released Letters Show Exactly How Hunter Biden Used His White House Connections
Gavin Newsom Announces Plan to Subvert Trump's Tariffs
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation