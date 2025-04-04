Disney's 'Snow White' Flop Has Gotten So Bad That They're Now Altering Upcoming Movie Plans

Which do you want to start with, Disney, the bad news, the worse news, or the worst news?

The bad news: The live-action remake of “Snow White” has been a commercial and critical, capital “F” failure.

There’s just no other way to describe the embattled film after it’s disastrous lead-up and even more catastrophic release.

Between the lead actress’ vile rhetoric, the film’s insistence on leftist drivel, and the sheer saturation of the Disney live-action output, not even the House of Mouse could’ve possibly been surprised that “Snow White” flopped.

(And Disney sure looked like it knew what was coming.)

The worse news: While Disney may have known what was coming, generally speaking, the company still seems taken aback at just how disastrous “Snow White” has been.

There are degrees, after all. A movie with the budget of “Snow White” barely breaking even or losing millions of dollars are both bad scenarios — with one obviously worse than the other.

And now, given how spectacularly bad things have gone for “Snow White,” it appears Mickey Mouse’s feet have turned blue from the cold.

According to multiple reports, Disney has halted pre-production on the planned live-action remake of its 2010 animated film “Tangled,” and it’s mostly due to how poor things have gone for “Snow White.”

First reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, the “Tangled” remake “had been in active development” with at least a director and a script writer attached.

The outlet also noted that this could be more than just a mere re-jiggering — and that the project may be even be dead.

“It remains uncertain whether ‘Tangled’ will move forward down the road or undergo a creative rethink,” the outlet reported.

And as Deadline reported, Disney is “reevaluating the strategy for other live-action adaptations in development,” meaning this sudden change of heart could affect even more than just “Tangled.”

And yet, that’s somehow not even the worst news: No amount of “re-thinking” or “reevaluating” will matter if Disney can’t extricate itself of its two core problems, which are its festering leftism and its creative bankruptcy.

On the former, and in total fairness, it feels like Disney has made some minimal progress there. But it would be lunacy to suggest that Disney is still anything other than a far-left entity in 2025.

On the latter, people have spoken rather loudly with their wallets that they’re tired of these live-action regurgitation of far better classics. It reeks of being a creatively-lazy cash grab, and there’s not a lot of evidence to suggest otherwise.

Both issues, much to Disney’s unending chagrin, contribute to the worst part of this all for the beleaguered media titan.

And that’s that Disney has broken whatever trust and bond it once had with swathes of consumers. And simple human nature confirms that trust is not so easily won back — if ever — after being broken.

There’s zero indication that Disney making all the right decisions again would bring back fans because of how fickle of a thing trust is.

So, sorry Disney. You may have actually learned a lesson with this “Snow White” debacle, but it very well might be far too little, and far, far too late.

