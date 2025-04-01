Disney's Woke 'Snow White' Breaks Its Own Humiliating Record, Finally Hits Rock Bottom

“Snow White” has unsurprisingly completely flopped at the box office.

After years of letting Rachel Zegler, who plays the fairy tale princess, run her mouth about feminism, the plight of the Palestinians and evil of the Israelis (with an Israeli costar, no less), and other perverse ideologies, it’s no surprise that moviegoers have no interest in the film.

Right now, the movie has an abysmal 1.5 out of 10 rating on IMDb, with 284,000 people offering their reviews.

That’s the worst rating of all time on the site, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Snow White” is now headed to a $115 million loss at the box office as fans refuse to watch the woke film, according to a projection from Deadline.

The outlet said the film would likely bring in $295 million in revenues against $410 million in feature expenses, marking another embarrassing flop for Disney.

“Snow White” is only expected to make $100 million in the domestic box office.

Even the live action remake of “Dumbo” pulled $115 millio in the United States.

“Snow White” also had a poor opening weekend, followed by another dismal second weekend, during which the film earned $14.2 million, which was off 66 percent from that opening.

Keep in mind that the original “Snow White” animated movie was a longtime Disney classic — and its first feature-length animated film.

This live action remake should have been an easy win for a struggling Disney.

All they had to do was repeat what they did almost 100 years ago, especially in a culture where nostalgia and tradition are once more king.

But they fumbled with countless controversies, ranging from the terrible racially diverse dwarfs they originally cast to the fact that Zegler was allowed to run her mouth in public.

Zegler countersignaled the tradition and beauty that made the original “Snow White” a hit, vowing to infuse the story with insufferable feminism.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said two years ago while discussing the film, per NBC News.

“She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler said of the princess.

“She’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

Even if the “Snow White” in this particular film did not need a prince to save her, the “Snow White” currently costing Disney yet another failure at the box office certainly does.

Zegler, as the fans have made clear, is not going to be that savior.

