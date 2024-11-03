An early-morning food order made over the phone left the caller heaping praise on God when authorities descended on her location.

The call wasn’t made to a restaurant but was instead taken by a Florida 911 dispatch center operated by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at about 4 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 19, WESH reported.

A dispatcher began the call in the typical manner of any response center, identifying himself as a 911 operator and asking about the nature of the emergency. The caller’s answer immediately sent up red flags.

“Yeah,” the woman said, “I would like to order a pizza.”

“OK,” the dispatcher responded, “Are you aware you’re calling 911?”

The answer confirmed that the situation on caller’s end was dire.

“Yes, I’m sure I’m calling that number,” the caller said. “Trying to get a pizza.”

The dispatcher asked the woman for an address, but she had no idea of her location. Instead, she subtly explained that she was being held against her will and asked the dispatcher if he had her location.

Is illegal immigration dangerous for our country? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (19 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

With a bit of ingenuity, the call center operator pulled crucial details out of the distressed woman with simple yes-or-no questions.

Asked if she knew her captor’s name, the woman said she couldn’t say.

Similarly, she skirted a question about her own name by extending the order and adding more food.

“I would like to order extra cheese pizza,” the woman said.

She also confirmed that she was injured after the operator asked. He assured her that help was on the way.

Bodycam video released by the VCSO showed deputies descending on the caller’s location and finding a horrific scene as the suspect appeared to be in the midst of a heinous crime against the woman.

As responding deputies’ flashlights lit up the scene, the woman screamed, “He’s trying to rape me! Can you help me? Help me!”

Authorities brought the suspect to the ground and put him in handcuffs. The rescued woman immediately thanked God aloud and continued to do so throughout much of the video.

“Thank you, Lord! Thank you, God,” she said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, Lord! Thank you, Jesus!”

Watch the clip below.

WARNING: The following video contains images and audio that may be disturbing for some readers.

According to WPTV, the suspect was 27-year-old Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, who the VCSO said is in the United States illegally.

Authorities said he applied for asylum the day before the alleged assault.

Hernandez-Moncayo has been charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation and false imprisonment.

The incident highlights unique situations law enforcement and dispatchers often find themselves in — and the unthinkable alternative to their success.

On the dispatcher’s part, recognition that this wasn’t a prank call was the first in a long chain of quick-thinking and motivated acts that led to the rescue of a helpless victim.

And of course, both the courage it took to make the call in such a dire situation and the faith to immediately praise God at the resolution cannot be understated.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.