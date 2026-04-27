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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the White House Correspondents' dinner Saturday in Washington, D.C.
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the White House Correspondents' dinner Saturday in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Dispelling the Lies That Convinced the WHCD Shooter to Target Trump

 By Johnathan Jones  April 27, 2026 at 11:51am
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A man tried to breach a Secret Service checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night with obvious intentions to kill Donald Trump and as many other important people as he could.

Thankfully, for a country that is suffering through the left’s never-ending pattern of political violence, agents stopped him just outside the ballroom where the president, his family, and senior cabinet members were gathered.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen of California, was taken into custody and now faces federal charges as the investigation into exactly how this unfolded and into his exact motives continues.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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