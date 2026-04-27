Dispelling the Lies That Convinced the WHCD Shooter to Target Trump

A man tried to breach a Secret Service checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night with obvious intentions to kill Donald Trump and as many other important people as he could.

Thankfully, for a country that is suffering through the left’s never-ending pattern of political violence, agents stopped him just outside the ballroom where the president, his family, and senior cabinet members were gathered.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen of California, was taken into custody and now faces federal charges as the investigation into exactly how this unfolded and into his exact motives continues.

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