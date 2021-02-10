Liberal Twitter has made a kind of sport out of pretending White House press secretary Jen Psaki is dunking on Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy so hard at every news conference where he asks a question.

Yes, she does get over on him occasionally, but the general impression I get from Twitter is that the clip I’m about to watch would literally involve her tasting his tears if that could be done in a way that was appropriately socially distanced. Take that, Drumpf-land! And then I turn on the volume and see a question that could have been better formulated on Doocy’s end and an answer that could have been at least 62 percent less smug on Psaki’s. Not quite dunking, or even a layup.

Whatever misapprehensions remained about Psaki’s dunking ability should have been dispelled by her performance at Monday’s media briefing, wherein she managed to miss the rim entirely and face-plant into the hardwood.

Doocy had asked about the Biden administration’s line that green jobs will end up supplanting whatever jobs were lost by revoking the permits for the Keystone XL pipeline.

The claims that solar panel work will somehow manage to offset employment losses from the Biden administration’s environmentalism push has been shown to be false, and not just by conservative-leaning outlets like Fox News and the New York Post; The Washington Post fact-checked climate czar John Kerry’s claim about coal-mining jobs being replaced by renewable energy employment and said it was misleading.

“Well, I’d certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting green jobs,” Psaki responded. “Maybe next time you’re here you can present that.”

Yes, it’s not their job to prove how the Keystone XL workers will be getting jobs that don’t currently exist. It’s Peter Doocy’s job to prove how they won’t get that non-existent job and prove that it’ll never exist. Dunk!

It’s not just the misplaced self-satisfaction that’s a problem here. Instead, this is the kind of serious thinking our new administration is putting into getting work for the workers they’re displacing.

On “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, three of the individuals who lost work after Keystone XL was canceled — pipeline workers David and Kristina Dickerson, and oil field electrician Joe Clingan — warned that this wasn’t going to end well for them.

Kristina Dickerson said that Keystone XL was “not the only project that we’ve been affected [by] over the last year. It seems like the pipelines have had targets on their backs.

“And it’s not just the pipeline workers; there’s a lot of industry that has missed out on these projects.”

She added that people should “write or call your representatives” and “try to get our politicians back to the table to look at this again and make sure this is the best choice that we have.”

“There needs to be a lot of education done before we jump out there and kill our whole industry,” she said.

Clingan, meanwhile, warned that the Biden White House was “going to ruin us.”

“And then we’re going to start importing stuff from China or wherever else. We’re not going to buy American,” he added.

“We could be selling elsewhere, but no, we’re going to go somewhere else and we’re going to buy and then we’re going to be more in debt.”

David Dickerson continued in the same vein, noting that Biden’s green jobs plan wouldn’t add union jobs — or even American jobs, for that matter.

“Solar panels are going to be built by the cheapest bidder, with the cheapest parts that we can get,” he said. “That’s flooding our market right now on all solar farms.”

“It won’t be union work or jobs,” he added.

Estimates say up to 11,000 jobs will be lost due to the decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. What is their plan to replace them, anyhow? Going back to the media briefing at the White House, Doocy went on to note that the administration claimed Keystone XL workers “would be getting green jobs, so I’m just asking when that happens.”

“As the president has indicated when he gave his primetime address to talk about the American Rescue Plan, he talked about his plans to also put forward a jobs plan in the weeks or months following,” Psaki responded. “He has every plan to do exactly that.”

They have an answer, but you’ll have to wait a few weeks or months to hear it. Right.

Either Jen Psaki was unprepared when it came to the jobs that were going to be lost from killing the Keystone XL pipeline or there wasn’t any plan to prepare from. In the first case, she was dunked upon. In the last case, there are going to be a whole lot of workers getting dunked on. To the extent that these are mutually exclusive, it unfortunately feels a lot like the latter.

