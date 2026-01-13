'Disturbance' at Georgia Prison Leaves 3 Inmates Dead, a Dozen More Injured

Visitation hours at a northern Georgia prison turned dangerous over the weekend, leaving multiple people dead and at least one guard injured.

According to CBS News, what the outlet described as “a disturbance” turned out to be quite a bit more than that at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia.

Davisboro, Georgia, Police Chief Leondus Dixon told the outlet that a deadly fight broke out during visitation hours Sunday.

Three inmates died, while at least a dozen others, as well as a guard, were injured.

As CBS News’ Macon, Georgia, affiliate WMAZ-TV reported, the incident was being described as a “possible riot.”

“It’s not uncommon for these things to happen at correctional facilities; however, I think it has been quite some time since we’ve had to come to an incident this large,” Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

On January 11, multiple inmate fights at Washington State Prison in Georgia left three dead, about 13 injured, and one corrections officer hurt. The situation was contained, and officials are investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/tJrc3MtuBz — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 12, 2026

According to Cochran, two inmates were confirmed dead by 5 p.m. local time.

A third inmate was taken to a hospital before being confirmed dead around 8 p.m.

Cochran identified Ahmod Hatcher, 23, and Jimmy Trammell, 42, as two of the deceased inmates. The third inmate’s identity had not yet been revealed.

The third inmate was part of the 13 who were transported to a local medical facility.

“What we understand occurred early this afternoon is that several major fights broke out within the facility between inmates, which has resulted in approximately 13 inmates being transported out of the facility for medical treatment,” Cochran said.

He added at the time: “According to the Washington County Coroner’s office, two inmates have died as a result of this incident.”

Multiple agencies were apparently were available on-scene to potentially help address the issues, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, Davisboro Police, and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, the coroner’s office was also on-scene.

Cochran also noted that it was the Georgia Department of Corrections that actually handled the incident inside the prison.

It is unclear what the inmates had been fighting over.

Once the fracas wound down, authorities were able to account for all inmates.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.