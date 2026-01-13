Share
'Disturbance' at Georgia Prison Leaves 3 Inmates Dead, a Dozen More Injured

 By Bryan Chai  January 12, 2026 at 5:56pm
Visitation hours at a northern Georgia prison turned dangerous over the weekend, leaving multiple people dead and at least one guard injured.

According to CBS News, what the outlet described as “a disturbance” turned out to be quite a bit more than that at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia.

Davisboro, Georgia, Police Chief Leondus Dixon told the outlet that a deadly fight broke out during visitation hours Sunday.

Three inmates died, while at least a dozen others, as well as a guard, were injured.

As CBS News’ Macon, Georgia, affiliate WMAZ-TV reported, the incident was being described as a “possible riot.”

“It’s not uncommon for these things to happen at correctional facilities; however, I think it has been quite some time since we’ve had to come to an incident this large,” Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

According to Cochran, two inmates were confirmed dead by 5 p.m. local time.

A third inmate was taken to a hospital before being confirmed dead around 8 p.m.

Cochran identified Ahmod Hatcher, 23, and Jimmy Trammell, 42, as two of the deceased inmates. The third inmate’s identity had not yet been revealed.

The third inmate was part of the 13 who were transported to a local medical facility.

“What we understand occurred early this afternoon is that several major fights broke out within the facility between inmates, which has resulted in approximately 13 inmates being transported out of the facility for medical treatment,” Cochran said.

He added at the time: “According to the Washington County Coroner’s office, two inmates have died as a result of this incident.”

Multiple agencies were apparently were available on-scene to potentially help address the issues, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, Davisboro Police, and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, the coroner’s office was also on-scene.

Cochran also noted that it was the Georgia Department of Corrections that actually handled the incident inside the prison.

It is unclear what the inmates had been fighting over.

Once the fracas wound down, authorities were able to account for all inmates.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




