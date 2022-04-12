Ryan Skyer is a first-grade teacher at the Brooke Charter School in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston.

Born a girl, Skyer now identifies as a man, and apparently thinks discussing transgender sexuality is an appropriate topic for children aged kindergarten through second grade.

In a video of an “Identity Share” Zoom session with a group of kindergarten through second-grade students that was published to Twitter on Sunday by the conservative account “Libs of TikTok,” Skyer is seen recounting how someone named “Miss Hammond” (possibly Brooke Charter assistant principal Sarah Hammond) had suggested giving the children a cool, personal fact.

“Something that’s really cool and unique about who I am is that I am transgender,” Skyer told the prepubescent audience. “So, we touched a little bit about that at the beginning of this week in the book that Miss Hammond read, but I’m going to give you my explanation of what it means to be transgender as well.

“So, when babies are born, the doctor looks at them and they make a guess about whether the baby is a boy or girl – based on what they look like. And most of the time, that guess is 100 percent correct. There are no issues, whatsoever. Sometimes the doctor is wrong. … When the doctor makes a correct guess, that’s when a person is called cisgender.

“When a doctor’s guess is wrong, that’s when they are transgender. So, I’m a man, but when I was a baby, the doctors told my parents I was a girl. And so, my parents gave me a name that girls typically have and bought me clothes that girls typically wear and until I was 18-years-old, everyone thought I was a girl,” Skyer explained.

“And this was super, super uncomfortable for me because I knew that wasn’t right. The way I like to describe it is like wearing a super itchy sweater. The longer you wear it, the itchier it gets. And the only way to make the itching stop is to have everyone see and know the person that you really are.”

“So when I was 18, I told my family and my friends that I’m really a boy and it was like this huge weight had been lifted off of my shoulders and I had the freedom to be who I truly am. And even though this experience is super-challenging sometimes, it made me the person I am and I’m super proud to be transgender.”

.@BrookeSchool 1st grade teacher records an “identity share” zoom call with K-2 grades where he spoke about being trans. “When babies are born the dr looks & makes a guess on whether the baby is a boy or girl. Sometimes the dr is wrong. If they are right, the baby is cisgender” pic.twitter.com/qYGFm9B7rF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

We learn that this subject has already been discussed at least once in Skyer’s classroom — when Miss Hammond “read that book.”

And Skyer is giving the students incorrect information. It flies in the face of science to tell children that doctors simply guess at a baby’s gender at birth. It is biology.

The doctor wasn’t “wrong” to tell Skyer’s parents their baby was a girl. And it’s simply nonsense to think Skyer’s parents, who were presumably the ones changing diapers, after all, were wrong to think they had a daughter.

But that was the gist of Skyer’s message.

You can picture one of these children questioning their parents when told the gender of a new sibling: “Are you sure? Because when Mr. Skyer was born, the doctor told his parents he was a girl. But he was wrong.”

Five- to 7-year-old children are very literal. They assume their teacher is telling them the truth. They don’t understand the difference between a fact and an opinion or that a person may have an agenda. This can only create confusion.

In the video below, a transgender non-binary elementary school teacher discusses his/her (I seriously can’t tell) opposition to Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law.

This video will leave you pining for “Mr. Skyer.”

“Hi. I’m a queer teacher and I 1,000 percent do not support this bill,” he or she begins.

“It’s just another way to stigmatize the LGBTQ+ community. Kids as young as 3 and 4 are actually aware of their gender identity even if they don’t have the language for it.

“Heterosexuality is pushed on our kids on a daily basis, at a very young age. Video, through books, the first Disney movie that you saw.

“To say that pre-K through third grade are not ready for such topics is actually internalized homophobia and transphobia.”

Got it?

Trans non-binary elementary teacher says 3 year olds are old enough to learn about gender identity, sexual orientation, and pronouns. These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/fylE9jCQrF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

Would you want either of these individuals to teach your child? They are the reason the Florida legislation was necessary and I hope to see similar bills introduced in every state.

One of the few positive effects of the pandemic was that parents were able to see first-hand what their children were being taught and many, if not most, were not pleased. They quickly learned that it is critically important to know what’s happening in their children’s classrooms.

According to the Williams Institute, which focuses on sexual orientation and gender identity law at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, “1.4 million adults identify as transgender in the United States. About 0.7% of adults 18-24 identify as transgender, and 0.5% of adults 65 and older identify as transgender.”

In other words, for the alleged benefit of a minuscule percentage of the population, adults are introducing confusing — and outright incorrect — information about adult sexuality to children who are barely learning to read.

The wokeness being thrust upon Americans by the far-left has gone too far and it’s ruining the country. We don’t have to normalize transgenderism to avoid hurting the feelings of the less than 1 percent of the population who have embraced it.

And we certainly don’t want their agenda to be imposed on our children.

