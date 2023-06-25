Share
News

Disturbing Chant Breaks Out at NYC Drag March: 'We're Coming for Your Children'

 By Carson Choate  June 25, 2023 at 9:58am
Share

Participants in a New York City drag march have gone viral after a video appeared to show the crowd chanting, “We’re here. We’re queer. We’re coming for your children.”

But some parade defenders said the incident is being misunderstood.

The Friday march was part of New York City’s annual “pride month” celebrations and also served as a commemoration of the Stonewall riots 54 years ago that are generally considered the beginning of the gay rights movement.

With many clad in rainbow-colored accessories, flashy clothing, and others going topless, the participants in the march walked through Tompkins Square Park and into Greenwich Village, where they stopped at the Stonewall Inn, the gay bar that was the scene of a 1969 police raid that led to six days of violence, according to multiple reports.

As they walked along, as the New York Post reported, some of the marchers appeared to chant the phrase: “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

Trending:
'My Goal Is to Have This Man Executed': Father Pleads Not Guilty After Confessing to Killing His 3 Sons

WARNING: The following video contains nudity and images that viewers may find disturbing.

The questionable choice of words has been perceived by many as LGBT activists boasting about indoctrinating children.

Should this behavior be allowed in public?

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said of the video on Twitter: “This movement grooms minors to have mastectomies and castration and fuels a multi billion dollar medical child abuse industry … Let kids be kids.”

She also called on Congress to pass her “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” – a bill that would make gender-affirming care illegal to perform on a minor.

Those who have defended the marchers, however, have said that they were actually mocking conservatives who think they’re targeting children.

Related:
Disney Enrages Citizens with New Ad, Has People Saying They Would Pay to Remove It

Some also claimed that they had been instigated by the person taking the video and others argued that they weren’t actually chanting “we’re coming for your children.”

It’s unclear at this point who actually started the chant and why.

Whatever the case, this isn’t the first time such a thing has happened.

In mid-2021, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus went viral after a video of theirs was released to the public, showing them singing about how they’ll “corrupt” and “convert” children.

The song, called “A Message from the Gay Community,” contained the following lyrics:

“You say we all lead lives you don’t respect,

But you’re just frightened.

You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked.

Funny, just this once, you’re correct.

. . .

We’ll convert your children,

Happens bit by bit,

Quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it.

. . .

We’re coming for them.

We’re coming for your children.

We’re coming for them.

We’re coming for your children.”

In a statement, according to TMZ, the chorus later claimed “far-right conservative media” had taken their words out of context in order to “support a narrative that suits their intolerant and hateful needs.”

They also noted that the song was meant to be satirical and suggested that the “tongue-in-cheek humor is lost in many.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Radical Tries Using Alinsky's Rules on Utah School Board, But Bible-Backing Parents Get the Upper Hand
Disturbing Chant Breaks Out at NYC Drag March: 'We're Coming for Your Children'
State AGs Send Chilling Note to Target CEO Exposing Their True Priorities
Ungodly: Scientists Create First Synthetic Human Embryos in Near Sidestep of UK Ethics Legislation
Elon Musk Makes Bold New Hire That's Drawing Major Attention
See more...

Conversation