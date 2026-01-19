Disturbing Content: Video of MN Church Attack Spreads - Christians Berated for Not Bowing to Leftism

They stormed a church — and damned their own cause.

Viral videos rocketing through social media show the moments dozens of left-wing activists disrupted a service Sunday at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

But the backlash is building.

Here’s what happened inside Cities Church today. Look at the terrified child being comforted by his father at 1:05. If the FACE Act isn’t enforced against these lawless radicals, then expect for this to continue all over the country.@AAGDhillon pic.twitter.com/uV8Btg1tFX — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) January 19, 2026

From a progressive point of view, the demonstration had that could be asked for: A mixed-race mob chanting nonsensical slogans, frightened children crying at the chaos, and, probably best of all, hectoring white extremists berating Christians for failing to bow to leftism.

But the more realistic reaction was outrage. And there was plenty of it.

Sickening behavior that needs to be punished! — PitchTheLongshot (@sthein) January 19, 2026

The members of the congregation showed much more restrained than I would’ve shown, and I applaud them for that. — Daniel Gump (@DSiPaint) January 19, 2026

This is next level stupid. The guy recording this/talking is insufferable and insane. — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) January 19, 2026

This is the kind of performative politics progressives turn to when reality is getting in the way of their agenda. And in Minnesota, reality is getting harder and harder to avoid.

As the national scandal of the state’s staggering welfare fraud problem continues, the manifest ineptitude of “leaders’ like Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey becomes more evident with every passing day.

As news breaks on a near-daily basis about another new outrage from activists — like the behavior that resulted in the death of anti-ICE protester Renee Good — the picture of anarchy in the middle of America gets bleaker.

And activists are forced to seek out new targets of victimization to try to keep their own mantle of victimhood.

In this case, according to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis, Cities Church was chosen because the protesters claim one of its pastors is also an acting field director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota. (The station confirmed that a pastor has the name of the ICE official, but could not confirm whether it was the same individual.)

It’s been a reasonably effective strategy, considering the Biden administration treated left-wing lawbreakers with kid gloves while pursuing anyone connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion with ferocity that Torquemada would have envied. (Torquemada didn’t have SWAT teams.)

But those days are over.

As Fox News reported Monday, the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the atrocious incident at Cities Church. And consequences will be coming.

In a social media post Sunday, Attorney General Pam Bondi declared that: “Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law.”

I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law. If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 19, 2026

“If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails,” Bondi wrote.

There’s no “if” about it at this point.

The Democrats who run Minnesota have long since proven they have no place in a position of power. The “protesters” on the street have long since proven they have no regard for the law.

And in overrunning a church in the middle of Sunday services, they’ve damned their own cause.

Sane Americans will never forgive them.

