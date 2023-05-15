Disturbing Detail About Jordan Neely's Criminal History You Won't Find in Most Media Coverage

The body of 30-year-old Jordan Neely was barely cold before the leftist corporate media and big-name Democrats made him a martyr two weeks ago after he died from a chokehold on the New York City subway.

But Neely was no choir boy. He wasn’t a benign Michael Jackson impersonator, and he was not doing anything to advance anything positive for himself or for his community.

The truth is, Neely was sick and had a propensity for violence, which is something House Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley most certainly ignored when they anointed him the new face of racial oppression.

Neely entered a train car on May 1 and threatened strangers.

He told those strangers that he was prepared to spend the rest of his life in prison before a group of people made the decision to take him down and restrain him.

One of them, 24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny, now faces up to 15 years in prison over Neely’s death after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office charged him with second-degree manslaughter.

Every outlet covering the case has noted Penny put Neely in what proved to be a fatal chokehold, per a coroner.

What most of the media is not reporting is that Neely had been arrested 42 times as an adult and that some of those crimes were particularly depraved.

The far-left New York Daily News reported on some of Neely’s crimes.

But it took the newspaper 23 paragraphs to inform its readers Neely once tried to kidnap a seven-year-old girl.

Buried deep in reporting about Neely from the Daily News is this line:

“[Neely] was busted in August 2015 for attempted kidnapping after he was seen dragging a 7-year-old girl down an Inwood street. He pled guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to four months in jail.”

Four. Months.

The outlet further reported that in 2019, Neely punched a 64-year-old man during an altercation.

In 2021, per the Daily News, he was hauled in for “slugging a 67-year-old female stranger in the face as she exited a subway station in the East Village.”

He broke her nose and fractured her eye socket.

Neely was sentenced to 15 months of an “alternative-to-incarceration program” that would have resulted in him being charged with a misdemeanor if he had completed the program.

There are several parties who are ultimately guilty of contributing to Neely’s death in that subway car.

One of them is Neely, who threatened people on a New York City train during a time when people are aware of the very real dangers of being attacked on the city’s transit system.

The other guilty parties are the “progressive” prosecutors, judges, and non-governmental organization activists who are adamantly opposed to locking up deranged and violent people.

These people push bail reform and light sentences for people who commit horrific acts — like trying to kidnap children.

They all fail New Yorkers each day, and they failed Neely two weeks ago.

The wheels for their failure were set in motion long ago when they each advanced the policies that allowed someone like Jordan Neely to walk freely.

The man never should have been on that subway car. He should have been in prison or confined to a psychiatric facility.

Neely was so known to police that he was on an informal list of potentially dangerous people called the “Top 50” in a city of more than eight million people.

There are others just like him walking the streets of that city right now. No one knows how many violent and mentally ill criminals are waiting to strike an unsuspecting person or to push them onto a train track.

Who’s facing 15 years of being locked up?

A Marine veteran who intervened when he sensed he and others might be in danger.

Penny’s upcoming trial is the epitome of Democratic Party leadership.

