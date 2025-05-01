Share
President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Cabinet meeting on April 30, 2025, at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Disturbing Discovery of Biden-Era Dossier on Official Now Serving Trump

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2025 at 3:28pm
The Biden-era State Department kept a dossier on a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, alleging they spread disinformation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

Rubio said the Cabinet member, who he did not name, was among Americans characterized as “vectors of disinformation,” according to Fox News.

“We had an office in the Department of State whose job it was to censor Americans,” Rubio said.

“And, by the way, I’m not going to say who it is. I’ll leave it up to them. There’s at least one person at this table today who had a dossier in that building of social media posts to identify them as purveyors of disinformation. We have these dossiers. We are going to be turning those over to these individuals,” he said.

Vice President J.D. Vance responded, saying, “Was it me or Elon [Musk]? We can follow up when the media is gone.”

Rubio noted that to him, this was serious business.

“But just think about that. The Department of State of the United States had set up an office to monitor the social media posts and commentary of American citizens, to identify them as vectors of disinformation,” Rubio said.

Rubio appeared to be referring to a former State Department office called the Global Engagement Center, according to The Hill.

In a news release on the State Department website, Rubio last month announced the center was being shut down.

Did the Biden administration commit criminal acts?

“Freedom of speech and expression have been a cornerstone of what it means to be an American citizen. For centuries, the United States served as a beacon of hope for millions of people around the world,” he said in a statement.

“Over the last decade though, individuals in America have been slandered, fired, charged, and even jailed for simply voicing their opinions,” Rubio said.

“That is not an America our Founding Fathers would recognize,” he added. “It is the responsibility of every government official to continuously work to preserve and protect the freedom for Americans to exercise their free speech.”

“Under the previous administration, this office, which cost taxpayers more than $50 million per year, spent millions of dollars to actively silence and censor the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving,” Rubio continued.

“This is antithetical to the very principles we should be upholding and inconceivable it was taking place in America,” he remarked. “That ends today. Under the administration of President Trump, we will always work to protect the rights of the American people, and this is an important step in continuing to fulfill that commitment.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
