After pro-Palestinian protesters hit the University of Texas on Wednesday, school President Jay Hartzell made an astonishing announcement that threw the whole “protest” into doubt and undermined the claim it was a student-led event.

Austin police waded into the unauthorized protest on the campus of the university on April 24 to break it all up and eventually arrested about 60, KTBC-TV in Austin reported.

University of Texas police issued a dispersal order at about 5:30 p.m. directing everyone to leave the South Mall area where the protest was centered. Officers promptly began pushing the groups out of the area and making arrests.

UPDATE – A dispersal order has been issued. Please leave the South Mall area immediately. Thank you for your cooperation. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) April 24, 2024

Protesters were arrested on charges including criminal trespassing and booked at the Travis County Jail, the TV station added.

While the whole situation was bad enough, it got even worse with the information released by Hartzell.

The day after the protests, Hartzell posted a message condemning the protesters.

“Yesterday was clearly a rough, divisive day for our campus. As the push to disrupt top universities spreads across the country, many campuses such as ours are facing similarly difficult challenges. We are all wrestling with how to juggle broad, important goals, including student safety, continuity and excellence in teaching and research, and the right to express one’s views and call for change,” he wrote on the university’s website.

He went on to explain why the school decided to shut the protests down.

“The University’s decision to not allow yesterday’s event to go as planned was made because we had credible indications that the event’s organizers, whether national or local, were trying to follow the pattern we see elsewhere, using the apparatus of free speech and expression to severely disrupt a campus for a long period,” Hartzell wrote.

He added that the protests at UT were “modeled after a national organization’s protest playbook,” featuring the “problematic aspects” of that effort for extreme disruption as opposed to mounting an event where they merely wished to be heard.

But then he added the most disturbing part of what the university discovered about the protests.

“And notably,” he wrote, “26 of the 55 individuals arrested yesterday had no UT affiliation.”

That was just those arrested, too. The big question is, how many more of these outside agitators were on hand to disrupt the school. Clearly, a large number of the “protesters” were not there simply for “the cause” but were, instead, there to cause serious trouble.

The University of Texas is far from unusual in this particular aspect of these disruptive, hate-filled, and dangerous protests.

Following the money trail shows that millions of dollars from outside forces — including George Soros-funded organizations — are being funneled into these so-called “student groups.”

Worse, in some cases, the students involved in these “protests” really don’t care about the poor in Gaza at all. One student who spoke at an anti-Israel rally at Georgetown University admitted that the protests were really about a “revolution” in the United States so they could remake the U.S. into a socialist country.

At a far-left rally for Gaza at George Washington U @GWtweets, an extremist on the microphone says: “There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/RGJ5J1EKE5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

It seems obvious that these pro-Hamas protests on our college campuses are far from spontaneous, student-led events.

They are attacks on Jews and Americans funded by America’s enemies.

