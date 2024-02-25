Hundreds of names have been removed from the voter rolls in two Arizona counties and some of these illegal voters had actually cast ballots in past elections.

In the latest purge of illegal voters, both Pima and Maricopa counties in Arizona have eliminated hundreds of names of people who are ineligible to vote because they are not citizens of the country. This is as it should be and every county in every state should be performing this important task.

According to a report by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, Pima County deleted the names of 186 non-citizens after at least seven of them had been caught illegally casting a ballot in two past federal elections.

Meanwhile, Maricopa County has dumped about 222 non-citizens from its voter rolls, PILF added.

The group also found that most of these illegal voters had been improperly registered to vote by partisan voter drive groups, most of which were Democrat-affiliated efforts. Approximately 65 percent of these illegal voter registrations “came from ‘political parties and group drives,’” the group said.

PILF did not break down the actual groups that registered the voters in Pima County, but did note that 46 of the illegal voters were registered as Democrats, 108 were registered as “no party,” and only 28 were registered as Republicans, a breakdown that is a telling fact.

The group reported that in 2022, 132 non-citizens were registered to vote, and six of them illegally cast ballots in Pima County. Five illegal voters were found to have voted in Maricopa County in 2020.

Lauren Bis, PILF director of Communications and Engagement, warned Just the News that the number of illegal votes cast is probably higher because the information was learned when the non-citizens reported their own actions during their process to become a U.S. citizen. So, the number who have not reported their illegal actions is likely far higher.

PILF has railed against the widespread “motor voter” laws across the country that automatically put people who apply for a state driver’s license on a state’s voter rolls because driver’s license bureaus do not confirm citizenship in handing out licenses in many states.

“Federal law hampers states’ abilities to validate citizenship during the voter registration process,” said PILF President J. Christian Adams. “The federal government could update Motor Voter to allow states to require proof of citizenship and add citizenship to Motor Voter’s reasonable list maintenance requirements. Arizona is limited to building imperfect systems to address the problem of foreign nationals voting.”

Federal election rules prohibit states from requiring people to prove citizenship to vote. Though registrants are asked if they are a legal citizen on voting forms, they aren’t asked to prove it, nor rejected if the question isn’t answered, Just the News wrote.

The result is that thousands of illegal votes are cast in every state in every election.

There are many other problems with the integrity of our voter rolls, too. In its report on the 2020 election, for example, PILF found that there were 349,773 dead voters still on the rolls, there were almost 38,000 voters who were registered more than once in more than one district, and 34,000 were illegally registered to addresses that were not residential addresses.

And in elections that often come down to just a few thousand, or several hundred — or even fewer — votes, the potential for fraud could upend the integrity of our elections process.

For instance, PILF noted that the election for U.S. Senate in Nevada in 2020 was decided by a mere 7,928 vote margin. Yet a whopping 95,556 mail-in ballots were sent to “bad” addresses. And an incredible 1.2 million were sent out and never returned with a vote.

PILF is taking its fight over voter rolls to every corner of the United States. Most recently, it filed a lawsuit under Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act in Alameda County, California, after officials there refused to report any efforts to comb through its voter database to invalidate the registrations of illegal aliens and foreign nationals.

This issue will only get worse as Democrat-led states continue to pass laws to allow illegal aliens and foreign nationals who may be here legally but are non-citizens to vote in their elections. Already non-citizens are allowed to vote in California, Maryland, Vermont and Washington D.C. where they have been approved to vote in local elections. This increases the likelihood that polling judges will become confused about who is allowed to vote in which elections and that many non-citizens will be allowed to improperly vote in federal elections, PILF warns.

The issue has been settled in some locales. Several states have passed statewide laws to ban non-citizens from voting at all, including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, North Dakota and Ohio. But that trend needs to grow.

In the end, allowing non-citizens to vote is thoroughly un-American. The ballot box is supposed to be where American-style representative democracy flourishes and where we the people make our voices heard. Not a place where foreigners weigh in to tell us what we should be doing. And if we cannot trust our election results, we don’t have any vestige of our democracy left.

