Disturbing: Future Doctor Facing Charges for Allegedly Running Hidden Camera Operation Inside Hospitals

Surgical resident Ryan Cho faces criminal charges after allegedly recording hundreds of women using hospital bathrooms in Melbourne, Australia.

The charges, which number more than 130, include stalking, producing intimate images, and secretly installing surveillance devices, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Aug. 21.

“The number of charges is high and is apparently going to grow by some hundreds over the remainder of the year,” Cho’s defense barrister, Julian McMahon, said, according to news.com.au.

According to allegations, Cho installed cameras in the women’s bathrooms and showers of three hospitals in Melbourne: the Austin Hospital, the Royal Melbourne Hospital, and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Investigators discovered about 4,500 videos on his devices, capturing at least 460 unsuspecting women on camera from 2021 to 2025.

“The scale and scope and length of the allegations demonstrate this is behaviour that in some ways … borders on the obsessive,” crown prosecutor Russ Hammill said.

Cho, 28, worked as a surgical resident at the Austin Hospital, which is where an employee discovered his mobile phone containing some of the recordings.

After an investigation, the hospital suspended Cho on July 8. Police arrested him two days later.

The court said there’s no evidence Cho shared the footage with anyone else.

Cho was released on bail Aug. 22, but with tight restrictions, according to People.

He forfeited his passport and must check in with police three times a week.

He’s also prohibited from owning cameras, phones, or any other recording devices, and he is not allowed to visit a hospital unless it’s an emergency.

Cho’s parents, who moved to Melbourne from Singapore a few months ago, were required to pay a surety. The court also ordered Cho to move in with them, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

His father, Wilson Cho, said he had “no idea” of his son’s alleged conduct prior to his arrest.

Cho will return to court in November.

