Disturbing: Gossip Columnist Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Harming Self on TikTok Live Stream

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalized Tuesday after appearing to harm himself during a livestream from his Florida home, prompting a response from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

A video viewed by The Western Journal showed Hilton appearing to cut himself with a large knife in multiple places on his body before ending the livestream.

ABC News reported that multiple callers to police had viewed the apparent acts of self-harm live on TikTok.

Police quickly responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies spoke with family members and “tactically disengaged while continuing to monitor the situation.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies gave the 48-year-old space in order to not make the situation worse.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

Variety later reported the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed Hilton was safely transported from his home to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.

Local police were dispatched to the Miami home of Hollywood gossip journalist Perez Hilton after receiving reports about a disturbing livestream. Hilton has since been rushed to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.

https://t.co/Y41yBtczPl — Variety (@Variety) August 5, 2026

Representatives for Hilton also released a statement.

“We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton,” Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan told Variety.

The duo added:

At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well being, as well as the well being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.

No additional information about Hilton’s condition was released as of early Wednesday morning.

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