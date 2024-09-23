A handwritten letter from Ryan Wesley Routh speaks of his failure to assassinate former President Donald Trump, according to a court document.

The document also noted that prior to the Sept. 15 incident in which Routh was arrested on suspicion of trying to assassinate Trump at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, Routh had been in the Palm Beach area for weeks.

The court document seeking to have Routh detained before his trial said that last Wednesday, “law enforcement was contacted by a civilian witness who stated that Routh had dropped off a box at his residence several months prior.”

“After learning of the September 15, 2024, incident at Trump International, the witness opened the box. The witness stated the box contained ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones, and various letters,” the document said.

“One handwritten letter, addressed to ‘The World,’ stated, among other things, ‘This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job,’” said the document, which includes an image of the first page of the letter.

NEW: Would-be Trump assassin left letter saying, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.” -… pic.twitter.com/ymPFKSAFiy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 23, 2024

The letter further said that Trump “ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled.”

“Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president,” the letter continued. “U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America, and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity. Trump fails to understand any of [that],” Fox News reported that the letter said.

Does Trump need better protection? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (839 Votes) No: 1% (7 Votes)

The court document also noted that in Routh’s car, authorities found a “handwritten list of dates in August, September, and October 2024 and venues where the former President had appeared or was expected to be present.”

The document said that based on cell phone activity, Routh left Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 14 and that multiple times between Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, “Routh’s cell phone accessed cell towers located near Trump International and the former President’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.”

The document also added detail to the circumstances of what took place on Sept. 15.

“At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Agent spotted the partially obscured face of a man in the brush along the fence line. The man was later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh,” the document said.

“Routh’s position was directly in line with the 6th hole. The Agent then observed a long black object protruding through the fence and realized the object was the barrel of a rifle aimed directly at him. The Agent jumped out of the golf cart, drew his weapon, and began backing away. The Agent saw the rifle barrel move, and the Agent fired at Routh.

“The Agent took cover behind a tree and reloaded his weapon, then looked up and saw that Routh was gone. The Agent called out over his radio that shots had been fired by the Agent and that there was a subject with a rifle,” the document said.

The court document also noted a 2023 book penned by Routh in which he was angry that Trump ended the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration.

“I must take part of the blame for the retarded child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless,” wrote Routh, who has indicated he supported Trump in 2016, according to Newsweek.

“But I am man enough to say that I misjudged and made a terrible mistake and Iran I apologize. You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal,” Routh wrote.

“No one here in the U.S. seems to have the balls to put natural selection to work or even unnatural selection,” the book titled “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War” said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.