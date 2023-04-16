New details have been released regarding the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Court documents released on Friday, and obtained by KNTV-TV in San Francisco, show that the man suspected of killing Lee may have done so over a dispute about Lee’s relationship with the suspect’s sister.

The suspect was previously identified as Nima Momeni, 38.

Like Lee, 43, Momeni is a tech executive and owns a consulting company called Expand IT, according to his LinkedIn account.

He was arrested Thursday morning and booked into San Francisco County Jail on a charge of murder for allegedly stabbing Lee repeatedly, according to KNTV.

Newly released information has now revealed a possible motive for the attack.

In court documents, authorities cited a witness who is believed to have been one of the last people to see Lee alive.

On April 3, the witness — who said he has known Lee for a decade — was invited by Lee to an apartment on the 1500 block of Mission St, court documents state. Upon arriving at the location, the witness said, he saw Lee and a woman drinking together.

The witness had previously met the woman years before. He described being unsure if Lee and the woman were in an intimate relationship.

The woman was not identified by name in court papers, but the New York Post identified her as Khazar Elyassnia, Momeni’s sister. She is the wife of prominent San Francisco plastic surgeon Dino Elyassnia, according to The Associated Press.

Lee and the witness eventually left the apartment and visited 1 Hotel San Francisco, where Lee met with Momeni.

There, the witness described overhearing Momeni question Lee over his relationship with the Khazar Elyassnia.

Momeni was reportedly asking if his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate with Lee, who denied that anything had happened.

Lee and the witness then went to Lee’s apartment, where they stayed until Lee left at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to court documents.

In the early morning hours, the witness said, he called Elyassnia to ask if she had seen Lee. Elyassnia said Lee stopped by “for a second,” but she that she had fallen asleep and was unsure when he left, according to the statement.

Court documents then reveal that the San Francisco Police Department obtained surveillance footage showing Lee arrive at and enter the Millennium Tower at 12:39 a.m.

Less than two hours later, footage showed Lee and Momeni get on the elevator and exit the building together. They were seen driving away in Momeni’s white BMW, with Lee in the passenger seat.

Momeni then drove to a secluded area in the city where he allegedly stabbed Lee three times with a kitchen knife. One of the stab wounds penetrated Lee’s heart, court documents reveal.

Court documents also show that Elyassnia texted Lee after his dispute with her brother.

“Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pr*cks,” she wrote, according to court documents.

Lee’s body was found near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at about 2:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times. He died from his wounds at a hospital.

Momeni is now being held without bail and is facing 26 years to life in prison, KNTV reported. His arraignment hearing has been scheduled for April 25.

