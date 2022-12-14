Disturbing Revelation: What Biden's White House Guest Once Did for a 2-Year-Old Boy

President Joe Biden promised to bring back “normal” to the White House after what he claimed were the tumultuous Trump years. Instead, he has brought transgenders and sexual deviants into his administration, and now a drag queen who grooms little children to the White House for an official bill-signing ceremony.

On Tuesday, when Biden signed the misnamed “Respect for Marriage Act” into law, one of those invited to the ceremony was Marti Gould Cummings, a drag queen who identifies as “nonbinary,” Fox News reported.

Cummings was super excited to take part in the White House event and, according to Fox, jumped on to his protected Twitter account to say, “To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel.”

Cummings has no business at an official government function — unless that function is a criminal trial.

The least of the problems with this Biden guest is his outspoken hatred for the police.

According to Fox, the drag queen is a virulent supporter of the “defund the police” movement and had posted numerous anti-police tweets that could be seen by the public before he locked his account. Cummings called police “whiny and weak,” said “all cops are bastards,” and repeatedly posted slogans such as “f*** the police.”

But, while it is bad enough that Biden invited a cop-hater to the White House, Cummings’ grooming of little children is far, far worse.

As The Daily Wire noted, Cummings can be seen in a video performing his sexual drag act for a 2-year-old boy.

“Footage showed Cummings … in a wig, high-heeled boots, and a leotard tightly hugging his genitals, clapping along with the tune, at one point spinning onto a long table and briefly drawing attention to his nether regions,” The Daily Wire reported. “A man who appeared to be the boy’s father was smiling, bouncing the child on his knees, and recording the interaction while grinning from ear to ear.”

“He was so sweet, and he gave me a dollar,” Cummings said of the toddler in an interview with Inside Edition.



In a recent post on Twitter, Cummings happily chirped that “the kids are out to sing and suck d!” The tweet was alluding to the young age of customers at a gay bar, according to The Daily Wire.

It was after the popular account Libs of TikTok shared that tweet that Cummings set his Twitter account to private so the public could not see his efforts to groom young people for the LGBT agenda.

Perhaps it isn’t surprising that Biden would invite such a problematic person to the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. After all, the bill itself is worse than problematic.

The newly signed law not only runs contrary to religious beliefs — with some fearing it could make holding Christian views a punishable offense — but also violates the long-held principle that marriage should be regulated chiefly by the states, not the federal government.

The bill passed the House 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining the entire complement of Democrats to repeal provisions that define marriage as between a man and a woman.

The Respect for Marriage Act does not respect marriage, but instead enshrines a corruption of marriage into law. Marriage is aimed at protecting the family unit and ensuring the preservation of morality and civilization. Gay marriage does not achieve any of those goals except through artificial means.

How fitting that this disgusting, dangerous new law was signed by Biden as drag queens and child groomers stood by, egging him on.

