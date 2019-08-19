Disturbing State Records Reveal Dozens of Babies Being Born After Botched Abortions

Pro-life advocates howled in outrage Monday after a new report revealed the number of babies born alive after botched abortions.

Fox News, citing records from three states, said that since 2016, at least 40 babies were alive after failed abortions.

The states that provided data were Arizona, Florida and Minnesota, and many states have only recently started to track these incidents.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report estimated that from 2003 to 2014, 143 babies were born after a failed attempt to terminate the life.

HORRIFIC. TOTALLY HORRIFIC. I REPEAT… HORRIFIC: “At least 40 babies were born alive after botched abortions across three states since 2016, according to state health data…” https://t.co/4NBsxcI9XA #WheresYourHumanity — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) August 19, 2019

The CDC report investigated 588 infant deaths, and noted that due to gaps in records and the nature of voluntary reporting, “it is possible that this number (143) underestimates the total number of deaths involving induced termination.”

In looking at state-level data, Minnesota reported that in 2017 and 2018, 11 babies died after a failed abortion. Florida reported 19 infant deaths from 2017 through 2019. Arizona reported 10 infant deaths alone in 2017.

States including Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas have laws on the books to report such deaths but no data has been released as of yet.

A “reproductive health service” is one that doesn’t stop human beings from reproducing but rather helps them “reproduce human beings”. #DefundPlannedParenthoodhttps://t.co/TBwHLLVwKm — Douglas R. Arcoleo (@VeniDomum) August 19, 2019

Arizona had largest number in shortest time. “From August 2017 to December 2017, 10 abortion reports [of] fetus or embryo delivered alive….”. I wonder which politicians will celebrate AZ being first on this one. #BornAliveAct https://t.co/rCqoV9D2ci — Maria Syms (@SymsForAZ) August 19, 2019

Connor Semelsberger, legislative assistant with the pro-life Family Research Council, said the sampling probably underestimates the number of babies who die after botched abortions.

“These numbers are in just three states, which means it’s a lot higher than we’d ever suspect,” he said. “Arizona is the outlier.

“They’ve had good reporting. This is a state that takes this seriously. Arizona really is enforcing the laws on the books.”

“From August 2017 to December 2017, 10 abortion reports involving fetus or embryo delivered alive were submitted to ADHS along with the physician’s statement documenting the measures taken to preserve the life of the fetus or embryo,” Arizona’s 2017 Department of Health Services report said.

The prevalence of abortions up until the time of birth became a major political issue this spring after New York State approved abortion up until that moment. Further, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia made comments interpreted by many to reveal support for that same position during a radio appearance earlier this year.

President Donald Trump invoked the issue, and Northam’s comments, at a rally Thursday in New Hampshire.

“Virtually every top Democrat also now supports late-term abortion, ripping babies straight from the mother’s womb, right up until the moment of birth, and, in the case of the Virginia governor—he’s having a rough, rough time,” Trump said.

“The doctor talks to the mother. The baby is now born … and then they decide whether or not to execute the baby. That is why I have asked Congress to prohibit extreme late-term abortion, is because Republicans believe that every child is a sacred gift of God.”

Sasse: “I urge my colleagues to picture a baby that’s already been born, that’s outside the womb gasping for air. That’s the only thing that today’s vote is actually about. We’re talking about babies that have already been born. Nothing in this bill touches abortion access.” /2 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Congressional Republicans have sought action on legislation to protect the fragile lives of babies who survive an abortion, but House and Senate Democrats have blocked action on proposed “born-alive” protections.

