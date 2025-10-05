Disturbing Stats: New Yorkers Only Slightly Favor Capitalism Over Socialism

A new poll indicates voters in New York City prefer capitalism over socialism — but not necessarily by much.

The poll that Fox News took in New York City — the center of the global financial system — found that 48 percent have a “positive view” of capitalism.

Only 21 percent had a strongly favorable view, while 27 percent had a “somewhat favorable” view of capitalism.

Meanwhile, socialism was a mere 7 percentage points behind, with 41 percent of New Yorkers saying they view it favorably.

Despite the all-too-high warmth toward socialism, 44 percent viewed it unfavorably, meaning that despite its popularity, a slight plurality of voters in New York City still remain hesitant.

The poll was taken between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

Male respondents were more likely to regard capitalism favorably: 59 percent approved of it, compared to 40 percent who approved of socialism.

By contrast, 38 percent of females saw capitalism favorably and 41 percent viewed socialism favorably.

Democrat respondents have a net negative view of capitalism and a net positive view of socialism, while independents were more partial to capitalism.

The poll from Fox News comes as New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee in the mayoral race and an outspoken democratic socialist, holds a 20-point lead over his closest rival, a recent Suffolk University poll showed, according to a report from The Hill.

Some 45 percent of voters expressed support for Mamdani, while 25 percent favored former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa has 9 percent support, while incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams, also running as an independent, has 8 percent support.

Only 9 percent of voters are undecided.

Mamdani has provoked nationwide controversy for including some socialistic elements in his platform.

For instance, he has said he wants to launch a chain of grocery stores run by the government.

“As Mayor, Zohran will create a network of city-owned grocery stores focused on keeping prices low, not making a profit,” his campaign platform says.

“Without having to pay rent or property taxes, they will reduce overhead and pass on savings to shoppers,” it adds. “They will buy and sell at wholesale prices, centralize warehousing and distribution, and partner with local neighborhoods on products and sourcing.”

Other policies listed on the platform include freezing rents, adding restrictions on landlords, and implementing free bus fares.

